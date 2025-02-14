Roll20 gives away over $250 of DnD goodies with Core Rulebook bundle

Until February 24, virtual tabletop platform Roll20 is giving away a bundle of maps, tokens, animations, and adventures that retail for over $250 to anyone who purchases a digital bundle of all three Dungeons and Dragons 2024 core rulebooks. And if you’re brand-new to Roll20, you’ll also get a one-month trial of a Roll20 Pro subscription.

Roll20 is one of the best virtual tabletops for Dungeons and Dragons, with a good user interface and no charge for all the core features – if you’ve never encountered it before, we have a great guide on how to play RPGs on Roll20. The Roll20 versions of the DnD core rulebooks are designed to integrate directly with the virtual tabletop so they’re easy to access while playing, can be shared with other people at your gaming table, and let you drag and drop art or text from the books right into a game in progress.

The Mega Bundle is actually a round-up of a whole heap of other bundles that Roll20 has offered, with content from a wide variety of indie creators. Don’t worry if you already pre-ordered the rulebooks before release – Roll20 says you’ll receive all these freebies automatically regardless.

There’s some really interesting stuff in here: Dragonix Books gives you 500 DnD monsters in the Monster Manual Expanded; Exploring Eberron by Keith Baker has a whole variety of options including new DnD races, spells, items, and monsters; a host of map packs, like the Ruins Atop Dream Hill and fifteen different Dragon lairs; and the killer combo of a Mimic Mansion map pack, and a whole set of Mimic Tokens.

As for DnD magic items, you’ll have access to 200 extra goodies thanks to Mordenkainen’s Tome of Marvelous Magic by M.T. Black. Finally, on top of its treasure trove of map packs and tokens, there sits a small armory of DnD adventures. These include a prequel to Descent Into Avernus (itself a prequel to Baldur’s Gate 3), an Owlbear-hunting one-shot, and an Eberron-based campaign that lasts from levels one to five.

On the subscription side of things, Roll20 says in a press release from February 14 that this deal is for users who “have never previously subscribed to Roll20”. “At the close of this limited-time offer, we’ll be reaching out to those who fall into this category with their coupon for a free month of pro subscriber features”. These features include “curated bonus content”, dynamic lighting to play with, and API mods that allow you to tinker with digital adventures even further.

For more RPG freebies, here’s plenty of free advice on DnD classes and DnD 2024 backgrounds. Plus, to stay up-to-date with all things Dungeons and Dragons, be sure to give Wargamer a follow on Google News.