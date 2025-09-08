Eagle-eyed DnD fan may have figured out Critical Role's campaign 4 classes

A Dungeons and Dragons fan on Reddit has done some serious sleuthing, and they might have sussed out Critical Role's class picks for campaign four. Redditor A_Bold_Faced_Lie posted their predictions to the Critical Role Reddit on September 6 - with a lengthy list of receipts.

"In the 'What is Campaign Four?' trailer, we can see many of the casts' tablets/character sheets while they're playing", A_Bold_Faced_Lie explains. "While the text is too blurry to read, we can tell quite a bit based just on how long or prominent some sections are (mostly via Armor/Weapon Proficiencies)."

A_Bold_Faced_Lie seems most confident about the choices of main Critical Role cast member Laura Bailey. Of all the DnD classes, they expect that Bailey has opted for an Orc Rogue 5e. The video above shows Bailey using green and brown dice and wearing a similarly Orc-y colored outfit.

Additionally, "at 10:51, we see a weapon proficiency list that's too long for 'Martial Weapons, Simple Weapons'". "The two classes that can get that are Rogue and Monk (from more wordy Finesse/Light limitations, respectively)", A_Bold_Faced_Lie explains. "We know it's probably Rogue though because she can use Light armor. ("Light Armor" is a bit longer than "Armor" above it. "None" would be shorter)."

Another player with apparently damning evidence against them is Robbie Daymond, who is "probably playing a Ranger". "We can infer at 10:51 that he has Martial Weapons proficiency, and can use Medium armor but NOT Heavy armor", A Bold_Faced_Lie writes. "If you catch the right frame at 10:52, you can see black proficiency dots next to the first, fourth, eighth, twelfth, seventeenth, and eighteenth Skills. These are Acrobatics, Athletics, Intimidation, Perception, Stealth, and Survival - what you could get as a Ranger."

A_Bold_Faced_Lie also seems fairly confident that Aabria Iyengar will play a Druid 5e. "We can see at 14:27 she's using the 2024 Druid D&DBeyond background, which features many animals prominently, so feels intentional", they say. "She has at least four first-level spells on her spell page that's open (red cast buttons)", they add. "She also has a spider figure in her dice tray, which is one of the things she could wildshape into at early levels. Aabria thinks a lot about her builds, so I don't think she would have a spider figurine randomly unless it related to her character."

The Redditor suspects that Taliesin Jaffe will play a Warlock 5e, but they admit that another Rogue is a viable alternative. "We see Light Armor proficiency but not Medium at 13:55, as well as the 2024 Warlock D&DBeyond background", they explain. "His Int/Wis/Cha Saving Throws also look higher."

A_Bold_Faced_Lie goes on to provide evidence that Marisha Ray is potentially playing a Wizard 5e. Meanwhile, they predict that both Travis Willingham and Luis Carazo will either play a Paladin 5e or a Cleric. They think Sam Riegel is a likely Sorcerer 5e, while Liam O'Brien may opt for a Bard. They also think that Matt Mercer will return to the player's side of the table as a Fighter 5e, though the only evidence appears to be his choice of D&DBeyond background.

The only two cast members the Redditor is truly unsure of are Whitney Moore and Alex Ward. The teaser video apparently gives no D&DBeyond information for Moore, and while Ward appears to be using a Warlock D&DBeyond background, "that may just be his vibe".

You can see A_Bold_Faced_Lie's further table split predictions in the original Reddit post. Or, if you'd like to share your own predictions, join us in the Wargamer Discord. And, for more Critter news, here's all you need to know about Vox Machina season 4.