Critical Role reveals its campaign 4 DnD characters with epic art

Critical Role took to social media on September 15 to reveal the characters starring in its fourth Dungeons and Dragons campaign. A treasure trove of gorgeous official art gives us the names and species of each campaign 4 character - as well as some hints about what class each will take on.

Critical Role campaign 4 was first announced in August. Any new major series for the D&D stars is a big deal, but this one pushes the boundaries of the actual play structure, introducing a West Marches campaign with 12 players. Plus, Brennan Lee Mulligan will replace long-time DM Matt Mercer, who gets to take a player-character for a spin for once.

Fans have been theorizing about the cast's pick of DnD classes and DnD races for the past month, but now we have some confirmed details. Let's take a look at each Critical Role character:

Teor Pridesire

Travis Willingham will play the majestic Leonin Teor Pridesire. This fearsome, fluffy guy wields no weapon and sports some fetching wrist wraps, which makes us think Teor is a Monk 5e.

However, the character art shows Teor wearing a small amount of plate armor. Monks have no armor proficiencies, so that throws a spanner in our theory.

Unless there's homebrewing going on (or that armor is just for show), it seems more likely that Teor is a spellcaster - a Cleric 5e, perhaps? That tiny lion carving in the character's hand could well be a spellcasting focus.

Sir Julien Davinos

Matt Mercer appears to be playing a Human Rogue 5e. We're basing this on Sir Julien's rapier and dashing dark coat. There's a few embellished pieces of armor, but these don't seem substantial enough to count as anything other than light armor.

It's still possible that Mercer's character is actually a Fighter 5e, but we'd expect to see much chunkier armor if that was the case. Plus, look at that cheeky smile! Totally Rogue-ish.

Thimble

Laura Bailey is obviously playing a fairy, but her class is less obvious based on appearances alone. The dual-wielded needles point toward a martial character, but the lack of armor rules out anyone too tank-y.

One fan theory guessed that, based on aspects of Bailey's character sheet, she would be playing a Rogue. This would suit Thimble down to the ground, as the character's wings offer some extra maneuverability.

Thaisha Lloy

Aabria Iyengar is playing an Orc spellcaster, and we're pretty sure that she's a Druid 5e. Our main reason for thinking this is Thaisha's choice of weapon, which looks an awful lot like a Shillelagh, the magical quarterstaff favored by nature-loving magic users.

Plus, in an early teaser trailer for campaign 4, Iyengar has art and spell slots on her character sheet that would track for a Druid. She even has a little spider in her dice tray - perhaps a nod to a preferred Wild Shape form.

Bolaire Lathalia

Taliesin Jaffe's character is one of the toughest to suss out. Based on the glowing eyes and the mask-like face, we think they're a Warforged. However, they could just be a human wearing a mask.

We know from the early teaser video that Bolaire is proficient in Light armor, and their rapier hints that they could be a Rogue. However, the translucent look of the sword, combined with the odd sparkle coming from it, makes the weapon look distinctly magical. This could just as easily be a Warlock 5e capable of conjuring magical weapons to fight with.

Vaelus

Ashley Johnson will play a Drow, and we're pretty confident she's also a Cleric. That's definitely a Thurible in her character's hand, which is an incense burner with a distinctly religious context.

Based on the gothic outfit Vaelus is wearing, we're guessing that this is one of the edgier Clerics - probably a Death Domain or Grave Domain worshipper. However, if you swing that Thurible with enough force, a War Cleric could probably use it as a weapon. This seems less likely, though - there's no armor to be seen other than an edgy chain mail mask.

Tyranny

Whitney Moore's character has a fearsome name, but she also has the most adorable character art. The horns and tail hint that Tyranny is a DnD Tiefling, but the cloven hooves and bovine-like ears could mean she's simply a very pink Firbolg.

Her class is just as unclear. The lack of weapons and armor tells us that she's a spellcaster, but there aren't many hints as to what kind. Her dress is decorated with suns and moons, and her headdress feels vaguely religious, which makes us think she could be a Cleric. However, those symbols could be just as relevant for a Wizard or Sorcerer 5e.

Murray Mag'Nesson

Marisha Ray has opted to play a very sassy-looking Dwarf. The neck ruff, checkered tights, and elaborate cape make us think that Murray is a Bard 5e. There's no musical instruments in sight, but this Dwarf might be better with words than a lute.

Still, that prediction is made on vibes alone. Murray might simply be a Wizard 5e that dresses very snappily. The only thing we can really confirm from looking at the art is that this Dwarf uses magic rather than might - that raised hand is for spells, not punches.

Occtis Tachonis

Alexander Ward appears to be playing a Human Artificer 5e that likes to create their own companions. These constructs take the form of adorable yet terrifying wolf puppies with bows and button eyes. We're assuming that this makes Occtis a Battlesmith, and these haunting pups are a form of Steel Defender.

The only flaw in this theory is a lack of weapons on Occtis' person. Battlesmiths tend to stand on the frontlines and engage in melee attacks. Still, the syringe, textbook, and potions are a dead giveaway for an Artificer, so maybe Ward has chosen another subclass and spiced it up with animal companions instead.

Halandil Fang

Liam O'Brien's character art hasn't given us much to work with. We're looking at an Orc with a…satchel? He's dressed very snappily, and he wields no weapon, so he's likely a magic user that doesn't rely on armor.

The shoulder pads and Boy Band haircut make us think that Halandil is a Bard. His hand is gesturing in a very oratory way…but we're reaching here. There's no musical instrument in sight, after all. We'll probably need to wait until the series starts to figure this mystery out.

Kattigan Vale

The proficiencies on Robbie Daymond's character sheet in the campaign four teaster trailer pointed to a particular class: the Ranger 5e. Based on the outlander-style outfit and the wolf companion, we'd say that Kattigan Vale is absolutely a Ranger.

We have to assume that Kattigan is a Beast Master Ranger, and the wolf is his dedicated travel buddy. Based on Kattigan's equipment (some potion vials and a club of sorts), we might also see them performing a mix of healing and melee attacks.

Wicander Halovar

Sam Riegel is another tricky guess. They're clearly a Human, and their lack of armor and mystical-looking outfit point to a spellcaster. Like Tyranny, we can see Wicander's arcane symbols representing a Cleric order, but there's no further evidence of this.

Early guesses suspected that Riegel would opt for a Sorcerer, and Wicander certainly fits the bill based on appearance alone. Only time will tell, however.

Azune Nayar

Lastly, we have Luis Carazo's Human-looking character. Azure is wielding a War Pick, but they also have magical energy sparking from their hands. Combine that with the fairly heavy looking armor, and we think we can narrow their class down to three options.

Option one: Azure is a Paladin 5e (an option that was predicted by Critical Role fans early on). Option two: Azure is a War Cleric that juggles magic and fighting. And, finally, there's option three: an Eldritch Knight Fighter that enhances their martial prowess with magic.

Want to share your campaign 4 predictions? We're all ears in the Wargamer Discord. Or, for more Critical Role news, here's all you need to know about Vox Machina season 4.