Critical Role takes its hit DnD show around the globe with 2026 Exandria tour

Critical Role is jetting off on a world tour in 2026, bringing Exandrian DnD one-shots to five cities between May and December. A press release from July 15 confirms that the Echoes of Exandria tour will offer Critters "unique staging, surprise guests, and merch drops".

The tour kicks off on May 26 in the Gas South Arena of Atlanta, Georgia. Next is Berlin's Uber Arena on July 6, followed by Edinburgh Castle in Scotland on July 12. The show visits London's The O2 on October 26, and the final performance takes place at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

The original Critical Role cast are all present and accounted for on the Echoes of Exandria tour. Matt Mercer serves as GM for the first four shows, with Ashley Johnson, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Travis Willingham, Sam Riegel, Laura Bailey, and Liam O'Brien as players.

The fifth show shakes things up, as "for the first time, Travis Willingham will serve as the evening's Game Master". Willingham recently GMed the Critical Role mini-series Wildemount Wildlings, so this is presumably his first stab at live show GMing.

It's not clear what relation these one shots will have to Critical Role's major campaigns, if any. However, with Critical Role celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2025, now would be the perfect time to show off the actual play's extensive highlights reel. We at least know that all shows except Edinburgh will offer Fan Experience tickets that come with early entry to a 45-minute Q&A pre-show.

"It is truly a gift and a privilege to have the opportunity to travel all over the world to bring Critical Role to our far-reaching community of nerds," said Critical Role's co-founder and creative director Marisha Ray. "In many ways, this adventure is just the beginning!"

A pre-sale for Beacon.tv members takes place on July 22, 2025. Venue/promoter pre-sales for all shows then kick off on July 24, with general sale of tickets starting on July 25. Tuesday's press release says that "details on livestream or VOD availability, accessibility accommodations, and merchandise drops will be shared closer to each show through Critical Role's official channels".

