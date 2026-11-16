Critical Role spin off The Mighty Nein reveals season two release date

Season two of The Mighty Nein will debut on Amazon Prime on March 24, 2027. The animated adaptation of Critical Role's second Dungeons and Dragons campaign last aired in November 2025, and fans have been clamouring for the next slice of the action since then - now we've only got four months to wait!

The news was revealed by Critical Role's Liam O'Brien at Twitch Con 2026. The announcement came at the end of a special actual-play crossover with the cast of The One Ring TV series, for which O'Brien was dungeon master, and which ended with hints that two actors from the TV show might join the Critical Role cast for the ongoing D&D actual play series.

In the adventure, Vox Machina's Grog Strongjaw (Travis Willingham) and Scanlan Shorthalt (Sam Riegel) become trapped in Middle Earth after a particularly heavy drinking session, and a misjudged use of the Deck of Infinite Possibilities. They're joined by a pair of urruks, Bubba (Benjamin Walker) and Bertie (Maxim Baldry) who are rebelling against Sauron. The duo had major roles in The Rings of Power, Walker as High King Ereinion Gil-galad, and Baldry as the on-screen Isildur.

By the end of the adventure the duo have firmly bonded with the Exandrians. Presented with a portal to Exandria and the option to remain in Arda or continue on with the Vox Machina pair, Walker pleads: "don't make us roll for it! I wanna go! I wanna go!" while Baldry adds: "absolutely I'm coming, I had so much fun with you, so we need to keep going".

O'Brien tells them, "If you do, it's canon". Sure enough, they step through the portal together. While the appearance of the pair in Critical Role will be a matter of actor's guild contracts, they certainly seemed enthusiastic, and this interaction came at just the same moment as the reveal of The Mighty Nein season two release date.

Which parts of The Mighty Nein campaign are you most excited to see adapted to animation? Let us know in the Wargamer Discord community!