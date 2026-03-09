D&D star Sam Riegel hints a Critical Role movie is on the way

"We're about to pitch a movie", says Sam Riegel, star of the immensely popular D&D series, Critical Role. Riegel shared the news with Popverse on March 8 at Emerald City Comic Con. The outlet also reports that the Critical Role co-founder teased the idea of an animated Calamity movie in front of an audience - who, as you can imagine, were pretty darn hyped.

The Calamity was a pivotal moment in the history of Exandria, and it took place around 800 years before the events of Critical Role campaign one. It spanned several hundred years, culminating in a cataclysmic war between Exandria's Prime Deities and those known as the Betrayer Gods.

Much of Exandria's population was wiped out, and centuries of technology and knowledge were lost. The very landscape itself was irreparably changed. Eventually, the land once again saw some form of peace when the Betrayer Gods were banished and the Prime Deities left the Material Plane for good - an event known as The Divergence.

While we know a fair bit about The Calamity, we know next-to-nothing about the potential movie adaptation. According to Popverse, Riegel did not reveal who the movie was being pitched to or what aspect of the hundred-years-long saga it might address.

There's a chance we'll see one of Critical Role's mini-series adapted, however. 2022's Exandria Unlimited: Calamity followed six influential figures from the floating city of Avalir who tried to prevent the events of The Calamity. It was a high-power, high magic, high-stakes adventure, and it's the most complete story Critical Role has told of this era so far. Still, if the company can get this movie off the ground, Critical Role might instead choose to explore something entirely new.

Want to share your own theories about a possible Calamity movie, or just talk about your favorite DnD classes? We'd love to chat with you in the Wargamer Discord.