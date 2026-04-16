Critical Role's D&D stars kick off new season of the Weird Kids podcast in May

Weird Kids, a podcast from D&D stars Ashley Johnson and Taliesin Jaffe, returns to Critical Role's streaming service Beacon on May 5. The new season, streaming every Tuesday, features 24 hour-long episodes. Johnson and Jaffe promise once again to get nostalgic, funny, and deep, sharing stories from their unique upbringings as child actors.

A new trailer (see below) hints at a few of the topics we can expect the D&D duo to cover. Think fast food, mental health, and Hollywood titbits.

"Coming back for more episodes of Weird Kids feels a little like reopening the strangest scrapbook imaginable", Johnson says in a press release from April 16. "We get to talk about the people, places, and moments that shaped us, and somehow it's equal parts hilarious, surreal, and weirdly healing." "I'm so excited to invite people back into our little world."

"There is something deeply satisfying about taking all the wonderfully strange debris left behind by childhood and turning it into conversation," Jaffe adds. "This lets us dig even deeper into the beautiful absurdity of growing up weird, growing up in Hollywood, and somehow surviving with our sense of humor intact."

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