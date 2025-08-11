As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

While other RPGs continue to innovate, DnD drops crochet and coloring books

Dungeons and Dragons will release crochet patterns, coloring books, and child-friendly rules - but not a lot of actual RPG content.

Crochet owlbear from a Dungeons and Dragons crochet book
Dungeons and Dragons 

A slew of D&D-branded books have just been announced, but they don't have much to do with actually playing Dungeons and Dragons. Penguin Random House has revealed A Book of Many Patterns, a D&D crochet book, while Ten Speed Press is publishing a new Young Adventurer's Guide and a dragon-filled D&D coloring book.

Dungeons and Dragons Crochet: A Book of Many Patterns is apparently written by seamstress and author Stacy King, though the crochet designs are by Sharon Posey, Alysia Sly, Rebecca Stone, and Lydia Viatoris. The patterns cover a range of DnD monsters, as well as classic magic items, a D20 pillow, and granny squares with the symbols for different schools of magic. The publisher will send this one out on March 31, 2026.

Dungeons and Dragons crochet book

Stacy King is also a co-author of the latest Young Adventurer's Guide from Ten Speed Press. The Warriors & Wizards Compendium is also written by Jim Zub and Andrew Wheeler, and it'll go on sale on November 4, 2025. This is apparently a family-friendly guide to DnD classes and DnD races, as well as all the other character options you'll need to play with the updated rules.

Also from Ten Speed Press comes Dragons of the Realms: An Official Dungeons & Dragons Coloring Book. Going on sale on November 18, this 80-page book primarily features dragons for you to draw on.

Dungeons and Dragons coloring book

As collectors of all manner of tabletop RPGs and DnD books, we're a little let down by these announcements. After the momentous launch of the new core rulebooks, the year's DnD release schedule has been extremely quiet. The only new launches we'll see until November are for starter sets, one of which is a Stranger Things tie-in that hasn't exactly got us hyped.

Wargamer editor Alex previously talked at length about how D&D is resting on its laurels while other heroic fantasy RPGs, such as Daggerheart, Cosmere, and Draw Steel, are leading the charge with creative new projects. Coloring and crochet are fun side quests, but they sure don't keep us interested in the future of the D&D brand.

Dungeons and Dragons The Warriors & Wizards Compendium

