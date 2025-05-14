Legends of Avantris' $4m Kickstarter DnD book is now up for pre-order

The Crooked Moon, a Dungeons and Dragons sourcebook created by the popular actual players of Legends of Avantris, is now available to pre-order on D&DBeyond. After raising over $4 million in the book's Kickstarter campaign, copies of the folk-horror-themed supplement will be widely available from June 16.

Legends of Avantris' comedic take on D&D (as well as other systems like the Root RPG) has netted the YouTube channel over two million followers. Animations of the group's antics have reached further masses via social media, with some being viewed as many as 37 million times.

The Crooked Moon is based on Avantris' Edge of Midnight series, a folk horror adventure in the grim setting of Druskenvald. Its spooky vibes have been translated into a 350-page adventure, as well as 15 new subclass options for the DnD classes.

A press release from May 13 says the sourcebook also features 13 lineages, new DnD spells, extra items, and 'Fateweaving' rules that cause characters to suffer "folkloric consequences". 85 DnD monsters complete the product, with 11 multi-phase boss fights for climactic final battles. All this content has been designed with the 2024 rules in mind, but it's also apparently 5e-compatible (as in with the 2014 rules).

To access all this content, you'll need to grab the full bundle, which is available on D&DBeyond for $69.99. Alternatively, you can grab the Player Options and Setting Guide or the Bestiary, Treasury, and Adventure Campaign separately for $39.99 each.

Note that these are digital copies only. Physical editions will apparently be available to order directly from The Crooked Moon website or local game stores. The physical DnD books are expected to be available sometime in Q3 of 2025.

