D&D loving astronaut shows us how to roll a D20 in space

Astronaut Rabea Rogge has settled an argument we didn't know we needed to have - how do you roll a Dungeons and Dragons die in space? She proved her findings in an Instagram video posted on April 4, rolling an iridescent D20 with the literal planet Earth as a backdrop.

So, how do you play D&D in space? According to Rogge, the tried-and-tested method is to throw the die in the air, catch it, and then see which number is visible in the gap between your thumb and finger joints. It's a process that's easier to watch than it is to describe. Incidentally, you can see Rogge's video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabea Rogge (@rabearogge)

Rogge is the first female astronaut from Germany, and she was part of the first human flight to a polar orbit. This was the Fram2 mission, a private space flight launched by SpaceX in April 2025. Presumably, Rogge's footage is from this journey.

It's unlikely we'll ever get to test Rogge's extremely scientific findings, but it is cool to see a D20 spinning in space. Rogge may have only rolled a seven, but when it comes to spreading joy, she's landed a critical success.

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