Descend the darkest depths with this DnD 5e tome of subterranean horror

Dungeons and Dragons, obviously, has plenty of dungeons. But it's hardly ever dark nor deep, most adventures only scratching the surface. After all, every adventurer knows what happens when one digs too deep. For those who want to get the shovels out, Dark Descent: Infernalism & Blood Magic showcases a terrifying underground realm.

Ancient evils and forgotten magics stain every surface of the Deephold. Dark Descent will be one of the darkest DnD books, both on a spiritual and very literal level. Set against the ruins of a long-dead Empire, the sourcebook explores blood magic, subterranean races, and cursed magical artifacts. Through six brutal adventures, the players must survive all of these dangers to claim their reward.

I'm a sucker for third party sourcebooks with grimdark themes. Yes, I love my whimsical adventures like any other DnD player. But these creepy settings hit my soul in the darkest parts with a blend of curiosity and horror. Dungeons and Dragons has plenty of bleak stories, but independent creators can go that extra mile.

Of all the sourcebook's gloomy additions, I love the blood alchemy system most. Cast from hit points will always go hard in my book, and blood alchemy is the furthest that can go. Of course, those hit points don't necessarily have to come from you. The roleplay aspect also excites me, a blood alchemist forced to hide their craft, only to reveal it to survive.

As of this writing, the Kickstarter has been funded many times over. All that success is thanks to the human-led team over at Mammoth Factory. The publisher proudly showcases its original writing and art without any AI assistance. As generative media become more common, it's refreshing to see real artists do authentic work.

The Dark Descent Kickstarter ends on October 27, 2025.

The Wargamer Discord, quite fortunately, is totally free to join, no blood sacrifice required. For more hair-raising dungeon crawls, the best DnD horror one-shots guide will help you out.