Star Wars and Mass Effect inspired this massive D&D 5e campaign setting

Veteran Dungeons and Dragons players will eventually run out of realms to forget from official source material. After all, one can only have so many games before the itch for something new begins to form. Fortunately for these players, D&D 5e is one of the most homebrew-rich tabletop games. Mage Hand Press has 440+ pages of sci-fi goodness that showcases this creativity.

Dark Matter takes D&D 5e to the stars with a whole new setting, inspired by the likes of Dune, Star Wars, and Mass Effect. The setting's been around for a while, but this particular campaign is for a "Mega Box" release. Every single piece of Dark Matter content from its inception will be compiled within this hardbound bundle. The sheer amount of new content you get here rivals any major D&D books release.

Mage Hand Press never disappoints when it comes to expansiveness. New classes, subclasses, species, starships, mecha, and full-blown campaigns are sure to satisfy any sci-fi fan. Even more impressive, these additions are not mere statblocks or reskins. Some, such as the starship and mecha combat, come with whole new mechanics for the 5e system.

The Battleframe Mecha is particularly impressive to me. Not only does it have its own unique combat rules, it can level up alongside your player character. You can pick up new weapons, armor, and upgrades just as you would normally, albeit on a ridiculously larger scale. It's giving "Baby's First Lancer", and I mean that in the most loving way possible.

I've always championed using systems besides D&D 5e. Not because I hate it, but because I want people to experience cool stuff from creatives outside the official D&D bubble. Sourcebooks like Dark Matter remind me just how much bigger the homebrew world has gotten. Even for those who remain in 5e's embrace, these projects ensure they can still experience something fresh.

You can back Dark Matter Mega Box: Sci-Fi 5e on Kickstarter here.

Chat with the folks over at the Wargamer Discord about your favorite D&D homebrews. If you'd like a more in-depth look at what Dark Matter brings to the table, check out our coverage of the Dark Matter Dreadnought subclass.