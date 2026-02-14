Roll for charisma in this D&D inspired dating sim all about romances

Dungeons and Dragons and romance are a surprisingly fun fit, be it between players or NPCs. Who hasn't played a game where the battle couple were amusingly lovey-dovey in-between smacking goblins? Even D&D video games such as Baldur's Gate 3 are famed for their romances. Truly some of the most exciting roleplay comes from romance, and this upcoming indie game is all about those love affairs.

Dating and Dragons is a dating sim RPG by Twisted Twenty Studio about love, quests and the hilarious things we do during said quests to impress a date. The premise begins with your entire party wiped out, and unfortunately, you're the only player today. As such, the DM has decided to let you do your TTRPG dream: romance all those cool NPCs you've met across the campaign.

What makes Dating and Dragons stand out to me is how utterly focused it is on the romance aspect. Yes, there are many D&D games with romance as part of its narrative, but rarely is it ever the focus. While these romances are fun, I personally found they never reached their peak potential. That's because all that pesky "world-saving" is distracting from my pixelated waifu/husbando.

In this indie game, most of your decisions will revolve around how to best attract your future partner. Beating the miniboss isn't nearly as important as how you beat him. Do you use your wits to captivate the sultry bard, or punch out monsters to excite the boisterous barbarian? And remember, doing the most efficient thing isn't necessarily the most impressive to your paramour.

The game has many mysteries to solve, each leading to a different path for your chosen character. These paths may even affect your chances with your chosen romantic partners. Yes, partners, because the game also supports polyamory. As to who's down for that? That's one of those mysteries you'll just have to solve.

You can support Dating and Dragons on Kickstarter until March 5, 2026.

