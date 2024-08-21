Next week’s DnD Direct stream teases release plans after 2024 books

We may be about to learn a lot more about what’s coming to Dungeons and Dragons after the three new DnD 2024 core books have been released: Wizards has announced an upcoming DnD Direct livestream it says will “unveil an outline for the future of D&D, including what awaits your heroes in addition to the releases of the remaining 2024 Core Rulebooks.”

Announced via a 15-second Twitter video teaser on Tuesday, it seems this stream will at the very least offer a chunk more detail on the DnD release schedule in 2025 and beyond.

Wizards is certainly billing this as a reminder that its team has years’ worth of content in the oven for DnD 2024: chief game designer Chris Perkins says in the clip “we know what we’re doing even in 2027.”

The DnD Direct 2024 stream will run on the official D&D YouTube channel from 9am PT / 12 noon ET / 5pm BST on Tuesday, August 27, 2024.

Wizards also says it’ll be showing off “what’s in store” for Project Sigil, its upcoming 3D virtual tabletop – though there’s no word yet on which new details we might get in terms of features, functionality, or a release window. Signups are currently open for a Project Sigil closed beta, planned to launch “this fall”.

And the tiny teaser video reveals an unseen page from the DnD 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide, due to be released on November 12 this year (for full details on that and the other new core books, check out our guide to all the One DnD release dates).

We see an artwork showing Hank, the DnD Ranger from the original 1980s Dungeons and Dragons cartoon, using his trademark Energy Bow – a deliberate nod to Perkins’ previous interview hints last year about new DnD magic items that “tap into something else in the DnD multiverse that we haven’t touched on really yet”.

And the clip gives us a glimpse at three other DnD magic items – Elemental Gem, Elixir of Health, and Elven Chain. Since we’re sticklers for detail, here’s what seems to have changed about those:

The Elixir of Health works as it did in 5th edition, but now has the additional effect that “you are cured of all magical contagions”.

The Elven Chain armor and Elemental Gem seem identical to the 5e versions, though the gem now has a much longer rules description which sadly can’t be made out in the video.

