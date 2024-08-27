DnD’s first adventure book for the new rules is painfully uncreative

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the first Dungeons and Dragons adventure book that will release after the new core rules. According to a D&D Direct livestream from August 27, it’s an anthology with a disappointingly obvious theme. What if you fought dragons, but in dungeons?

The as-yet-untitled ‘Dragon Anthology’ is a book of “ten short adventures that all feature dragons in dungeons”. Apparently, Wizards of the Coast’s design team was surprised at just how few players had fought a D&D dragon. The anthology will ensure that this is a universal experience for the next generation of Dungeons and Dragons players (or, at least, everyone who buys the new DnD books).

Maybe we shouldn’t be so cynical. After all, Wizards of the Coast’s previous adventure anthology, Quests from the Infinite Staircase, was pretty neat. But nearly every recent D&D release has been a re-hash of classic content or a nostalgia-fest that pats the game on its back for surviving half a century.

Re-vamped versions of ‘80s adventures and Vecna-themed campaigns are all well and good, but modern D&D is at its best when its trying something new and creative. The adventures may come from modern designers, but ‘dragons in dungeons’ isn’t a theme that inspires excitement.

Along with ‘Dragon Anthology’, Wizards of the Coast revealed its full DnD release schedule for 2025. For most of 2024, Wizards has been occupied with releasing its new Player’s Handbook and Dungeon Master Guide, meaning it launched only a few new pre-written adventures. However, now we know what’s coming in 2025.

The DnD release schedule for 2025 kicks off with the new 2024 Monster Manual. Releasing on February 18 (or even earlier, if you’re a D&D Beyond subscriber that orders a digital copy), the Monster Manual promises 500 DnD monsters. 75 of these will be brand-new, though every stat block has apparently been tweaked. A new starter set will follow in Fall 2025, and “late 2025” sees the release of a two-book guide to the Forgotten Realms setting.

For more Dungeons and Dragons updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. We can also tell you more about Wizards of the Coasts’ next release – see our 2024 Player’s Handbook review for more. Or, for rules you can use right now, here’s everything you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races.