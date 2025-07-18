The Dungeons and Dragons: Dragon Delves Anthology has only just released, and we've already found copies on sale for a chunky 20% discount at Miniature Market. Whether you're running the 2014 5E or the modern 2024 version of 5E, this anthology will take you on ten dragon-centred one-shot adventures - perfect for diving into the world of DnD without committing to an entire campaign.

Whether you're new to the game and still learning how to play DnD, or a seasoned Dungeon Master, the Dragon Delves anthology supports characters level one through twelve. It's a well-organized, hard cover book, with the gorgeous artwork you'd expect from a modern DnD product. The adventures cover a wide spectrum of genres, though you will need to like dragons (which I imagine you probably do).

In our Dragon Delves review, Mollie Russell says, "three of the one shots feature alternative solo rules, meaning they can be played by a DM and a single player-character." This is an excellent feature if you're short on players, and means last minute player bails don't have to cancel game nights.

The Bakers Doesn't is one such solo-friendly adventure, a tale of temptation and secrets. Confectioner Edith Applegarth's shop is set ablaze by a golden dragon, and there are rumours that local Baker Fill Flourforge is involved. You'll play as a level three adventurer investigating this mystery, uncovering who would dare to burn down a confectioner's store. Truly despicable behavior.

My favourite adventure has to be The Will of Orcus. I have a soft spot for Orcus because my partner plays as a kobold named Gurghh who accidentally worships him. The Will of Orcus is for level four characters, crossing paths with an evil cult (are there even any good cults?) that has claimed an abandoned temple in the mountains. There, an undamaged statue of Orcus resides, whispering promises to the cult leader…

The Will of Orcus is a story of deception, moral subversion, manipulation, and influence, offering many juicy roleplay opportunities.

If these adventures sound appealing to you, those in the US can head over to Miniature Market and get their copy for just $39.99, while Brits can go to Zatu Games and pre-order theirs for £32.89. We aren't sure how long it will stay at this price, so best be quick if you fancy this deal.

