Dungeons and Dragons’ next book might be the prettiest one it’s ever produced

We’re a bit in love with the cutesy wyrmlings and majestic adult dragons from DnD’s upcoming 5e anthology, Dragon Delves, releasing in July.

Dungeons and Dragons art of a Githyanki from the book Dragon Delves
Dungeons and Dragons 

Dungeons and Dragons has opened pre-orders for its next book, Dragon Delves, and with this announcement comes a new trailer brimming with draconic art. Each of Dragon Delves’ 10 adventures focuses on a different kind of D&D dragon, and each is presented with a distinct signature art style. Based on the trailer (see below), this is shaping up to be one of D&D’s most beautiful releases.

Adventure-wise, this DnD book is an anthology spanning from levels one to 12. A table of contents previewed on the pre-order page even says that two of these adventures are suitable for solo play – something rarely explored in Wizards of the Coast’s D&D products.

The trailer promises that players will meet everything from young wyrmlings to great big chromatic and metallic dragons. However, given the relatively low levels of the adventures, any interaction with an Ancient Dragon is likely to be non-violent (or possibly just deadly).

Wizards of the Coast art of a gold dragon wyrmling from the Dungeons and Dragons book Dragon Delves

Both the pre-order page and trailer emphasize how approachable this book is meant to be for beginner DMs. A revealed page spread shows key adventure details split into clear headings and bullet points – which have also been given a bit more TLC by the graphic design department.

Not too much else has been revealed about these adventures, despite the adventure anthology being next up on this year’s DnD release schedule. Dragon Delves will be released worldwide on July 8, with early copies available in local game stores and to D&DBeyond users as usual.

Wizards of the Coast art of a black dragon from the Dungeons and Dragons book Dragon Delves

