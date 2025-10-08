Beloved DnD setting Drakkenheim comes to Daggerheart with new campaign book

Dungeons of Drakkenheim, a popular adventure by DnD YouTubers The Dungeon Dudes, will be adapted into a new book for Daggerheart. This new version of Drakkenheim hits Kickstarter in November, and the Dungeon Dudes will work with additional Daggerheart designer Mike Underwood to convert the adventure to the new rules set.

The world of Drakkenheim is a dark place, where a meteor has laid waste to a major city. In the wake of this unnatural disaster, five factions vie for control. Players have personal ties to many of these powers, and their personal choices play a huge role in deciding the fate of the city. If that wasn't enough tension, Drakkenheim throws in strange mutations that can completely corrupt a person.

In a video announcing the Kickstarter campaign, Dungeon Dude Kelly McLaughlin explains why the team chose to move from D&D to Daggerheart. "It's because this system thrives on tension, emotion, hard choices, and a player-focused narrative, which is exactly what Drakkenheim has always demanded", he says. "It's fast, it's flexible, and it creates unforgettable moments at the table, which is something we have always wanted from our Drakkenheim games."

A handful of detail about the Daggerheart adventure have been dropped ahead of the Kickstarter campaign. It will run from levels 1-10 (compared with levels 1-13 in the D&D version), as Daggerheart's level up system maxes out at 10.

It will also reimagine how Drakkenheim's contamination mechanics work. In the video above, Monty Martin explains that it will limit your maximum Hope and introduce dark mutations. "Run out of hope, and your character becomes something monstrous", he explains.

The original Dungeons of Drakkenheim book raised over $1.2 million when it was first funded on Kickstarter. Only time will tell if this success becomes a trend for the Dungeon Dudes' setting.

If you'd like to play the 5e version of Drakkenheim, here's all you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races to get started. Or, if you'd like to share your opinion on the spooky setting, we're all ears in the Wargamer Discord.