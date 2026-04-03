Grab $400 of nostalgic, old-school D&D style TTRPG books for less than two cups of coffee

While the clean lines and neat tables of modern Dungeons and Dragons have a mass appeal, there's something to be said for its grungy, campy, and anachronistically charming cousin: Dungeon Crawl Classics (DCC). What's more, thanks to an absurdly good-value bundle on Fanatical, it's never been easier to get into DCC for yourself, should your heart yearn for the warming balm of TTRPG nostalgia.

This charming, unrepentantly old-school system harkens back to first edition Advanced Dungeons and Dragons, offering a surprisingly fast-paced, streamlined way to revisit those glory days. While a little too niche to earn a place on our round-up of the best TTRPGs, DCC is well worth a look for fans of old-school D&D, especially in the context of this new Fanatical bundle.

For just $11.99 /£10.69, you can get 27 PDFs worth a combined total of $469.75 / £351.15. The bundle includes the core rulebook, giving you a firm springboard from which you might jump off into the absurdly broad range of supplements also included in the deal. What's more, you'll also get access to a range of supplements for the Dying Earth setting - a pulpy, over-the-top sci-fi setting based on the work of renowned sci-fi author Jack Vance.

Finally, the bundle also includes Tome of Adventure Volume 4: The Purple Planet, which offers a high-level adventure across alien wastelands in the "sword-and-planet" tradition.

However, if all of these PDFs are a little overwhelming, the bundle is available at lower, less expensive tiers (though the full bundle remains the best value for money in my opinion). For instance, if you're keen on the core DCC experience, you can get the core rulebook, a quick start guide, a reference booklet, and a character record folio for $1.00 / £0.90. Usually, this would come to $44.97 / £35.25, making the bundle a fantastic starting point for the DCC-curious.

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