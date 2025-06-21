Get 30 books for an awesome retro DnD alternative, at an absurd 98% discount

DnD has evolved significantly since its inception in 1974. The game now features a plethora of diverse settings, from the pulpy magitech world of Eberron to the unhinged everything of Planescape. Even so, many players yearn for the classics, the kind of DnD you'd see fearmongered as devil's work by religious moms while He-Man blasts in the background. These 30 books from Dungeon Crawl Classics may scratch that retro itch for even the most old-school players.

Dungeon Crawl Classics was created in 2012 by Goodman Games with a simple goal. DCC wanted to bring players back to the good old days of crunchy dice-rolling adventures, when tabletop gaming was considered an "underground" hobby. Whereas modern DnD books have a healthy mix of lore and in-depth mechanics, DCC takes a far more crunchy and rebellious attitude.

The Dungeon Crawl Classics Core Rulebook immediately showcases what makes DCC so special. While it's nice to think that tabletop games in the pre-millennium were just wholesome fun, there's no denying the appeal of their fantastical violence. Crunchy numbers, over-the-top adventures, and rulebooks that are half-filled with spells that will more than likely cost your party the game.

Dungeon Crawl Classics Tome of Adventure Vol. 1 is the best way to kickstart your DCC journey. These feature the first seven adventure modules of the DCC ruleset, and they lean hard on the pulp fantasy flavor. Sword and sorcery are the name of the game here, whether that's dealing with vicious beastmen or slumbering ancient gods. If you vibe with the adventures here, you're bound to enjoy the rest.

If you want DCC gameplay with a decidedly un-classic setting, Dungeon Crawl Classics: Dying Earth is just what you're looking for. Set in the last days of the world, Dying Earth adds four complex classes (Magician, Vat-Thing, Wayfarer, and Witch) which are a far cry from the simplicity of the base heroes. It also introduces the Grudge Token system, which tracks all the petty moves the party makes against each other. Get too dysfunctional, and there will be severe consequences.

