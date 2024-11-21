DnD dungeon maps as Christmas gift wrap are a stroke of nerd genius

Between licensed clothing like hoodies and sneakers, fan-made home decor, and novelties like dragon-shaped tree dressing ornaments, the Dungeons and Dragons style of fantasy has spread further and further into everyday life, including the festive season. If you’re the kind of fan who wants to fantasy-theme everything you touch, or you’re buying gifts for a DnD fanatic, we’ve found the perfect thing for you – dungeon map gift wrap.

‘Dungeon Gift Wrap’ is exactly what it sounds like: a pack with six sheets of 19×27” gift wrap, each printed with a full map of a dungeon. It’s made by Loke BattleMats, a firm that ordinarily makes illustrated map books and similar products to use in games of Dungeons and Dragons and other tabletop RPGs.

There’s a plain one inch square grid on the reverse of the paper, to help with cutting the paper to size, or to make DIY battlemaps. Eight gift tags include QR codes to download a digital copy of the map for home printing or use in a virtual tabletop.

Much wrapping paper is so impregnated with plastics that it can’t be recycled, making it an annual environmental nightmare destined for the incinerators. At best it can be reused, typically in a craft project, but even the most ardent collager only has so much use for silver stars and reindeer.

We’re not certain if this wrapping paper is the recyclable kind, but at the very least there’s an obvious way to re-use it after the present opening is done. Creative youngsters who are playing DnD or miniature games on an allowance budget can easily salvage the paper to use in games. We suspect adult DMs who grew up playing dungeon crawler board games like Warhammer Quest or Descent will also feel the urge…

If you’re planning to get a gift for your DM this holiday season – the Dungeon Master’s Guide has just come out on the DnD release schedule, after all – then there’s no more thematically appropriate way to wrap it!

If you were entranced by the wrapping paper but are new to tabletop gaming, Wargamer’s main DnD page is packed with useful information: we have handy guides to the different DnD classes, fantasy DnD races, and the adventurous DnD backgrounds you would use to build your first character!