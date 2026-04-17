Wizards is launching an official D&D actual play starring Astarion and Lae'zel

Wizards of the Coast has announced it's starting its own D&D Actual Play series, Dungeon Masters, starring a bunch of Dungeons and Dragons celebrities. The game, which begins April 22, will feature content from the upcoming Ravenloft: The Horrors Within book, providing viewers a sneak peek at the material in this 2026 sourcebook.

In fact, DMs will be able to get their hands on gameable content, as the premise for this series is it's an Actual Play where you can play along. Wizards will release playable encounters and 'quickplay maps' after each episode.

The Dungeon Masters dungeon master is Jasmine Bhullar, best known for starring in Dimension 20, as well as her own show DesiQuest. As for the rest of the cast, we have:

Mayanna Berrin (voice actor, The Dungeon Run Actual Play)

Devora Wilde (Lae'zel voice actor, Baldur's Gate 3)

Neil Newborn (Astarion voice actor, Baldur's Gate 3)

Christian Navarro (13 Reason Why, Critical Role guest star)

Fitting the setting, they're playing a range of grim and spooky DnD classes, including some new character options, like the new Artificer coming out in the Ravenloft book. Neil's a Reanimator Artificer, Devora's a Hexblood Shadow Sorcerer, Mayanna's a Grave Domain Cleric, and Christian's a Winter Walker Ranger.

In the trailer description, the Ravenloft game is described as Campaign 1, suggesting WotC plans to keep this thing going for quite some time. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays at 6:30pm PT.

Coming out on June 16, 2026, Ravenloft: The Horrors Within revisits Dungeons and Dragons' gothic horror setting. It features four species, seven subclasses, 68 monsters, and 17 one-shot adventures. Presumably some of those one-shots and monsters will be appearing in the series.

What do you think of this Actual Play concept and cast? Let us know over on the Wargamer Discord.