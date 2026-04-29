D&D's new official actual play is no Critical Role, but maybe that's okay

Dungeons and Dragons released the debut episode of Dungeon Masters, a new official actual play series, on April 23. Its star-studded cast and high production value might have you thinking this is a major Critical Role competitor. You'd be wrong, but maybe that's not such a bad thing.

When I think of Critical Role, I think of high-stakes storytelling. I think of quality acting. I think of complex characters whose carefully developed backstories take months to tease out. I also think of an actual play format where the rules of D&D itself take a backseat - mainly to make space for all that emotional storytelling.

Dungeon Master's debut episode doesn't really do any of this. Our cast are all accomplished actors: Christian Navarro (Critical Role, 13 Reasons Why), Mayanna Berrin (Vampire: The Masquerade: New York By Night), Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate 3), and Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3) star. But after one episode, none of them have shown the kind of gravitas we'd expect from Critical Role.

Perhaps this is because Dungeon Masters is in such a rush to get started. Episodes are around an hour long, so setup is a little less luxurious than four-hours-a-go Critical Role. DM Jasmine Bhullar kicks things off with an in media res battle that quickly establishes who's who, how they know each other, and the tension in their relationships.

Then, before you know it, we're in Ravenloft (because, don't forget, the whole point of this show is to advertise the next book on the DnD release schedule). Context, backstory secrets, more drama, and combat take place at a similarly breakneck pace. These aren't the most affecting scenes, but they sure are efficient.

Pacing isn't the only way Dungeon Masters differentiates. Unlike Critical Role, this isn't a show that prioritizes acting, despite the caliber of its cast.

It doesn't feel like Newbon and Wilde are performing here; they're playing instead. Ravenloft may be a grim setting, but the episode is all giggles, puns, silly voices, and trying to remember the rules. Weaving a rich narrative seemingly plays second fiddle to actually enjoying the game.

The rules, too, hold a far larger role. Dungeon Masters' debut features significant portions where inexperienced players get the rules of D&D wrong. Spells, cover, and subclass features receive detailed explanations, and these rules make up a significant portion of the show's relatively short runtime.

Plus, Wizards of the Coast has gone all-out with visuals, highlighting the results of every dice roll and move on the map. If you want a D&D actual play that actually helps you learn how to play Dungeons and Dragons, this might be it.

For Critical Role, D&D is a podium to stand on, a vehicle to carry their own unique creations. Dungeon Masters, for better and worse, gives D&D center stage again. It's a very different sort of actual play offering, but I can see it finding an audience - one that fell in love with licensed D&D media, but has yet to give the tabletop RPG their full attention.

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