The Baldur's Gate 3 cast will test drive D&D's new Arcana Unleashed subclasses in Dungeon Masters season two

Dungeon Masters, the official short-form actual play from D&D publishers Wizards of the Coast, kicks off its second season on July 8. Just as season one showed us new Ravenloft content, season two is all about celebrating the upcoming book, Arcana Unleashed.

Variety has confirmed the DnD classes our returning cast will play. Neil Newbon (better known to many roleplayers as Astarion from BG3) will play Sailor the Warrior of the Mystic Arts Monk. Devora Wilde, also of Baldur's Gate fame, plays 'Princess' Hobnip the Arcane Archer. Christian Navarro (13 Reasons Why) will play Cadmus the Transmuter Wizard, while Mayanna Berrin (StoryQuest) will be Sapphira the Vestige Warlock.

This confirms that Arcana Unleashed contains finished subclasses from two previous public playtests. We don't currently know how many subclasses feature in the new book, but these playtests give us an idea of other new options we might see:

Tattooed Warrior Monk

Conjurer Wizard

Enchanter Wizard

Necromancer Wizard

Oath of the Spellguard Paladin

Magic Stealer Rogue

Jasmine Bhullar (Dimension 20) also returns to DM the nine-episode season. When the first season aired, I predicted the show's focus on play and teaching D&D rules would set it apart from narrative-driven shows like Critical Role. The series' YouTube channel has already garnered 32,000 subscribers, so Dungeon Masters has certainly found its audience.

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