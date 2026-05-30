Dad-core meets DnD 5e in this sourcebook of fatherly fantasy

Dungeons and Dragons, on account of being older than most of the folks reading this, is a truly generational game. The podcast Dungeon and Daddies takes that to an absurd degree, as it follows four "normal" fathers transported to a fantasy world. With players such as Freddie Wong of RocketJump fame and Borderlands 2 lead writer Anthony Burch as DM, this comedy-drama has tons of talent behind it.

And now, that talent's going towards a full-blown sourcebook.

Dungeons and Daddies: Not a BDSM Sourcebook is definitely not a BDSM sourcebook. Instead, it puts the rich world of Dungeons and Daddies onto the page with iconic places from the series itself. With such classy locales as Ballsdeep and Meth Bay, you can definitely tell this was written by the guy who wrote Borderlands 2. It also offers daddy-fied versions of iconic DnD classes, just to hammer in the theme even daddier.

The most unique addition to your DnD campaign from this sourcebook is a 2013 Honda Odyssey. Unlike your typical DnD mount, this hunk of junk from 13 years ago will probably melt in combat, but hey, you can customize it with all manner of doodads. Oh, and if you're worried about fuel, you can powder your minivan with Japanese compliments, which also function as spells in this universe. Don't ask.

I love that so many iconic DnD podcasts are contributing to the space with these homebrew DnD books. Actual play has that magical quality of organic growth for a writer. You see these places and characters evolve with the players, and by the time you've hit a hundred episodes, you've got a fully-fledged world to explore. Dungeons and Daddies is a prime example of that, and I'm excited to see how they translate the show onto the tabletop.

You can support Dungeons and Daddies on Backerkit here.

The Wargamer Discord welcomes everyone from dads to not-dads, and they're always eager for a chat.