Dungeons and Dragons' new subclasses let you play a Wizard with a gun

Dungeons and Dragons players are getting nine new subclasses to choose from in the form of Unearthed Arcana playtest content.

The new subclasses emphasise arcane spellcasting, offering new options for Clerics, Fighters, Monks, Sorcerers, Warlocks and Wizards. The playtest is free and gives fans until July 3 to offer feedback. The subclasses include seven revised options: Arcana Domain Clerics, Arcane Archer Fighters and Hexblade Warlocks, as well as Wizards with the Conjurer, Enchanter, Necromancer or Transmuter subclasses.

The update also offers rules for two brand-new subclasses: the Tattooed Warrior Monk and the Ancestral Sorcerer.

According to the DnD YouTube channel, the updates are intended to present "magical, wondrous options" to facilitate a "wide array" of playstyles.

This is best encapsulated in changes to the Arcane Archer, which now allows players to use any weapon which requires ammunition, rather than just bows. This means that gunslinging Wizards are very much on the table at character creation.

The two brand new subclasses have plenty to offer. The Tattooed Warrior subclass is versatile and boasts a wide range of options. As Tattoed Warriors level up, they gain access to tattoos featuring certain animals or iconic monsters from DnD, allowing them to harness the powers of all sorts of weird and wonderful entities. The Beholder tattoo, available at level 17, gives you a fly speed and the ability to spend Focus to cast Counterspell - ideal for those looking to control the battlefield from above.

Similarly, Ancestral Sorcerers tap into the history of DnD by granting you a direct connection to a magical ancestor. Their knowledge and magical power echo through you as you level up, culminating in a powerful protective buff at level 18, which allows you to flat-out succeed on an initially failed saving throw, no questions asked.

