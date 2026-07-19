Dungeons and Dragons meets The Odyssey in this epic homebrew campaign

Dungeons and Dragons is traditionally a hero's journey, with all the trials and tribulations that entails. Few stories feel complete without conflict, and The Odyssey is the premiere epic of one guy who just can't catch a break. Despite being a spin-off of the Iliad, The Odyssey is just as, if not more influential upon modern storytelling. So it's no wonder this grand Greek adventure fits snugly into DnD 5e.

Dungeons & Mythos: The Odyssey by Vlad Cernica adapts the iconic story top to bottom. From the aftermath of the Trojan War to his long-awaited return to Ithaca, this book is a loving recreation of the fantasy epic. With over 50 pages spanning six parts, it's the perfect pace for your next campaign. It's also an opportunity to see how DnD classes fare against Odysseus' trials.

Though many homebrew adventures in DnD will pay homage to one epic or another, this book stands out for being a 1:1 adaptation. Or at least, as close to 1:1 you can be while still having access to Fireball. Of course, it's ultimately up to the DM how closely they want to stick to canon. Will everyone be some variant of a martial class, or will the gods send even deadlier threats to account for the inexplicable DnD races such as Tieflings with ties to the Underworld?

If you're curious about how The Odyssey could even work in its original pacing in DnD, the team has you covered. A free introductory adventure set in the dying embers of the Trojan War is available here. Reading through it made me appreciate how awesome The Odyssey must have been in ancient times. Imagine you just finished The Iliad, and suddenly this sequel shows you how brutal it was on the battlefield. Basically, it's truly one of the earliest cinematic universe spin-offs.

You can support Dungeons & Mythos: The Odyssey on Kickstarter here.

The Odyssey may have taken ten years, but you only need ten seconds (or less) to join the Wargamer Discord!