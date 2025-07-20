Bad news for Eberron as Forge of the Artificer release date gets delayed

Dungeons and Dragons has a setting for practically every genre. Outside the iconic Forgotten Realms, Eberron is one of the most popular settings in the iconic RPG family. With its humble origins as part of a "setting search" contest in 2004, Eberron has grown into a pulp-fueled juggernaut. The setting continues to receive updates to this day and remains a fan favorite.

One such update is the recently announced "Eberron: Forge of the Artificer." Given the surprising rarity of 5e books for Eberron, fans got excited. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer promised revisions for iconic DnD classes, new subclasses, tons of spells, expanded features, and background lore galore. All of which have been updated to the 2024 ruleset.

As the title suggests, most of those updates center around the Artificer class. All four subclasses have been revised, plus a brand new addition: the Cartographer. As expected, fans were excited for the book's release. Unfortunately, Wizards of the Coast announced the physical book would no longer be released in August 2025.

Instead, Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will debut on December 9, 2025. Early access for the book has also been adjusted to November 25, 2025. Early access is only available for those who purchased from a Wizards Play Network Store or have a Master tier subscription on D&D Beyond.

A manufacturing defect resulted in warped covers for the upcoming Eberron book. As a result, Wizards of the Coast decided to recall the entire batch. A complete reprint was decided, given the extent of the issues. Digital copies will also be released at the same time as the physical books.

While fans were disappointed, many online agreed it was the right call. Even so, Artificer fans must wait another four months before their long-awaited update. Until then, players will have to work with their homebrewed Artificer rules for 2024.

