Pokémon-inspired D&D books add hundreds of cute critter companions to your game

Third-party D&D publisher Roll For Combat just launched a Kickstarter campaign for Eldamon, its Pokémon-inspired sourcebook series. The 2024 Eldamon book, which is seeing a reprint, adds additional DnD classes to the game, as well as 162 creatures for trainers to catch. If you really want to catch 'em all, though, you'll need the brand-new Legends expansion, which adds a new generation of 156 Eldamon.

Everything you'd want from a pocket monster tabletop RPG is possible here. Eldamon have different forms you can unlock by bonding with them, taking them from a cuddly pet form to a badass evolved form.

Each Eldamon also belongs to one of 20 elemental types. And, yes, each is uniquely strong or weak against certain other types. The basics are covered - fire, water, ice - but you'll also find more unusual types like music, time, and death on the roster. The Kickstarter page features some graphs that show how different Eldamon complement the varied playstyles of D&D.

While any character can befriend an Eldamon, the core rulebook also lets you take Eldamon Trainer as a unique class. Or, if you want something more out there, you can play an actual Eldamon thanks to the Elemental Avatar class.

That's all covered by the main rules, and the Legends expansion doesn't sound like it innovates too much on the core concept. Roll For Combat promises "156 new Eldamon, including the new Legendary Eldamon, detailed lore on the 13 elemental powers, new Eldamon powers, new magic items, and much more".

Pledges start at $39 for an Eldamon PDF, $59 for a Legends PDF, or $79 for both. A Legends hardcover costs $99, or you can pick up physical copies of both books for $129. More expensive pledges get you special editions of one or both titles, plus elemental dice and a deck of cards to help track the Eldamon in your party.

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