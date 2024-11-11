DnD genius crafts a 700 page Elden Ring homebrew expansion

The Lands Between, the setting used in From Software’s hit open world action RPG Elden Ring, is so massive and so packed with detail that it’s hard to believe it was actually made by humans – surely, only arcane spellpower could have created something so huge. Despite this daunting size, superfan Ryan Malley has taken it upon himself to adapt it for tabletop DnD, with a free homebrew supplement that is already over 700 pages long.

Though, if we’re honest, calling it a “supplement” undersells quite what a massive undertaking this is: it’s more like a total DnD conversion mod. It’s actually Malley’s second such project, after creating his own homebrew Dark Souls conversion, and took almost two years to get to a stage where he was ready to share it with the public.

The supplement has four main parts, one for each of the three main DnD books, plus the adventure ‘Call to Grace’. The whole supplement is available online via Google Drive, and Mally is accepting feedback to try and tune the project up some more.

The level 1-5 adventure ‘Call to Grace’ runs to 160 pages, and comes with maps and encounter descriptions for the whole of the massive Limgrave starting area and Stormveil Castle. If you haven’t played Elden Ring before you might not realise how unfathomably large that area is: you could run this as a hexcrawl campaign that culminates in a full scale dungeon.

At just 76 pages the expansion to the Player’s Handbook is the smallest, but it’s still packed with content. It converts all of the unique species from Elden Ring into 5th edition DnD races – so you can play as a Living Jar, an Omen, or an Albinauric, to name a few.

It also expands all the DnD classes with thematically appropriate subclasses. If you want to focus on summoning Spirit Ashes then there’s a new DnD Ranger subclass for you, or if you empathise with lethal sad girl Malenia there’s a new DnD Sorcerer domain devoted to Rot.

The DM’s guide expansion is an incredible 343 pages long, and is packed with lore about the Lands Between – very helpful, given how tricky it is to actually glean what’s going on from From Software’s notoriously opaque storytelling without watching hours of VaatiVidya lore videos (like the one above). That’s followed by hundreds of new spells and magic items.

To round it out, the Monster Manual supplement weighs in at 122 pages, adding foes like the colossal golems, rune bears, or that bastard Grafted Scion who knocks you dead right at the start of the game.

If you’re not interested by the new books appearing on the DnD release schedule and plan to stick with 5th edition, this is an amazing resource that offers a whole bunch of content. You’ll find loads more you can use in your games at our DnD homepage.