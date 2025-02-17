DnD errata finally fixes the new Monster Manual’s most broken monster

Dungeons and Dragons has updated its list of errata for the new Monster Manual, and the much be-loathed Carrion Crawler is now on the list of tweaked monsters. One small change has been made to the creature’s overly cruel paralysis powers, and this successfully prevents players from being perma-paralyzed. We’re very relieved.

In case you haven’t kept up with the DnD release schedule, the new Monster Manual is available worldwide from February 18, and fans who pre-ordered it on D&DBeyond already have their digital copies. A day-one errata was spotted on D&DBeyond on February 4, and we noticed one extra addition to the list on February 15.

The Carrion Crawler wasn’t among the original list of updated DnD monsters, but fans called for this to be changed. This was thanks to the creature’s ‘paralyzing tentacles’, which gave players the paralyzed condition if they failed a Dexterity saving throw.

The save could be repeated to end this condition before its one-minute duration was up, but the paralyzed condition means that affected creatures automatically fail Dex saves. Uh oh. That means any affected player is out of action for the entire fight – a minute is a long time in combat rounds.

After the errata, paralyzing tentacles now calls for a Constitution save to avoid or end the paralyzed condition. This means you can no longer become permanently stun-locked – unless, that is, you roll some spectacularly bad results on the d20.

Fewer DnD classes are proficient in Constitution saves than Dexterity saves, so dodging those tentacles presents a bit more of a challenge. We’d rather that than a guaranteed minute of paralysis, though – that’s OSR levels of brutal.

The Carrion Crawler is, in fact, the only new monster that’s been added to the errata list. We like to think that this is because Wizards of the Coast heard the community’s cries of dismay (at least before everyone was permanently paralyzed by a wayward tentacle).

For more Dungeons and Dragons updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News. Or, if you’d like to build a Carrion-Crawler-busting character, here’s all you need to know about DnD races and DnD 2024 backgrounds.