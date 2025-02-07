New DnD Monster Manual’s first errata is out (Carrion Crawlers are still busted)

Dungeons and Dragons’ new Monster Manual is now in the hands of fans who pre-ordered a digital copy, and Wizards of the Coast has provided a swift update for these early users. On February 4, D&DBeyond launched an issue and support thread for the new release, including a list of errata for various monsters. Apparently “these changes have been implemented in the game data listings and the compendium”.

20 DnD monsters have been altered by these errata, but one controversial creature is noticeably missing from the list. Since the new DnD book became available, fans have called for Carrion Crawlers to be changed, as their inescapable paralysis powers feel particularly harsh.

Here’s the complete list of changes:

Monster Page number Change Ancient Red Dragon 256 “In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.” Ancient White Dragon 330 “The ancient white dragon’s Charisma score has changed to 18.” Arcanaloth 19 “The arcanaloth’s AC is now 18.” Balor 26 “The balor’s HP is now 287 (23d12 + 138).” Cloaker 73 “In the Attach action, in the sentence that begins with “While the cloaker is attached…”, “Bite attacks” is now “Attach attacks”.” Cyclops Sentry 88 “Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.” Death Knight 92 “In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day” has changed to “2/Day Each”.” Death Knight Aspirant 93 “In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.” Fomorian 123 “Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.” Galeb Duhr 127 “The Initiative entry has changed to “+2 (12)”.” Giant Frog 357 “In the Bite action, the Melee Attack Roll modifier has changed to “+3”.” Githyanki Warrior 134 “In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day Each” has changed to “2/Day”.” Goblin Boss 143 “The range for the Shortbow action is now “80/320 ft.”” Green Slaad 286 “In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.” Ice Devil 176 “In the Senses entry, “Blindsight 60 ft. (unimpeded by magical Darkness), Darkvision 120 ft.” has changed to “Blindsight 120 ft.”” Kraken 187 “In the Fling action, “Large” has changed to “Large or smaller”.” Performer Legend 237 “The Initiative entry has changed to “+9 (19)”.” Performer Maestro 237 “The Initiative entry has changed to “+7 (17)”.” Swarm of Lemures 194 “The swarm’s Dexterity score is now 7. In the Swarm trait, “Small” has changed to “Medium”.” Violet Fungus 126 “The Initiative entry has changed to “–5 (5)”.”

