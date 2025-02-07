New DnD Monster Manual’s first errata is out (Carrion Crawlers are still busted)

Dungeons and Dragons’ new Monster Manual is now in the hands of fans who pre-ordered a digital copy, and Wizards of the Coast has provided a swift update for these early users. On February 4, D&DBeyond launched an issue and support thread for the new release, including a list of errata for various monsters. Apparently “these changes have been implemented in the game data listings and the compendium”.
20 DnD monsters have been altered by these errata, but one controversial creature is noticeably missing from the list. Since the new DnD book became available, fans have called for Carrion Crawlers to be changed, as their inescapable paralysis powers feel particularly harsh.
Here’s the complete list of changes:
|Monster
|Page number
|Change
|Ancient Red Dragon
|256
|“In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.”
|Ancient White Dragon
|330
|“The ancient white dragon’s Charisma score has changed to 18.”
|Arcanaloth
|19
|“The arcanaloth’s AC is now 18.”
|Balor
|26
|“The balor’s HP is now 287 (23d12 + 138).”
|Cloaker
|73
|“In the Attach action, in the sentence that begins with “While the cloaker is attached…”, “Bite attacks” is now “Attach attacks”.”
|Cyclops Sentry
|88
|“Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.”
|Death Knight
|92
|“In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day” has changed to “2/Day Each”.”
|Death Knight Aspirant
|93
|“In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.”
|Fomorian
|123
|“Both instances of “Greatclub” have changed to “Stone Club”.”
|Galeb Duhr
|127
|“The Initiative entry has changed to “+2 (12)”.”
|Giant Frog
|357
|“In the Bite action, the Melee Attack Roll modifier has changed to “+3”.”
|Githyanki Warrior
|134
|“In the Spellcasting action, “2/Day Each” has changed to “2/Day”.”
|Goblin Boss
|143
|“The range for the Shortbow action is now “80/320 ft.””
|Green Slaad
|286
|“In the Spellcasting action, “1/Day” has changed to “1/Day Each”.”
|Ice Devil
|176
|“In the Senses entry, “Blindsight 60 ft. (unimpeded by magical Darkness), Darkvision 120 ft.” has changed to “Blindsight 120 ft.””
|Kraken
|187
|“In the Fling action, “Large” has changed to “Large or smaller”.”
|Performer Legend
|237
|“The Initiative entry has changed to “+9 (19)”.”
|Performer Maestro
|237
|“The Initiative entry has changed to “+7 (17)”.”
|Swarm of Lemures
|194
|“The swarm’s Dexterity score is now 7. In the Swarm trait, “Small” has changed to “Medium”.”
|Violet Fungus
|126
|“The Initiative entry has changed to “–5 (5)”.”
For more on the Monster Manual’s launch, check out our guide to the DnD release schedule. Or, for more character-focused options, here’s all you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races. Plus, give Wargamer a follow on Google News to keep up with the latest tabletop updates.