DnD fan makes the ultimate crystal-clear character sheet

We’ve found another great fan-made character sheet for Dungeons and Dragons, a simple and functional design that may not scream “fantasy”, but which makes sure that all the info you could possibly need is recorded clearly and concisely. Made and freely distributed by Reddit user The Argotect, this one’s for the players who like to know exactly what’s going on with their character.

DnD character sheets come in all shapes and sizes, and fan-made sheets far outnumber the official ones. There’s something for every taste and for every gaming table. Argotect’s sheet will be perfect for DnD fans who prioritise functionality over aesthetics.

The Argotect shared the character sheet on the r/DnD subreddit, and has made it available free to download from Google Drive. You can get separate JPGs for each page, or the whole thing as a form-fillable PDF file.

The sheet is six pages long, with each page focused very tightly on one aspect of your character:

Character Data – this has the headline information for your character including their DnD Class and level, their DnD stats, skills, proficiencies, hit points, and any current conditions. Attacks and Inventory – which includes a great Equipment Slots section for DnD magic items. Spells and Spellcasting – obviously, some classes can skip this! Features and Abilities – with so many DnD races, classes, and DnD feats granting limited-use abilities or features, having an entire page dedicated to them is very handy. Life Path – for recording backstory, this was designed to work with the “Life Well Lived” supplement by Cubicle7. Personal Connections – as well as notes about NPCs, this has space to record stats for an animal companion and a mount.

If you’d like a sheet with a little less room for details, but an even greater focus on making everything easy to read, we recently covered a dyslexia friendly character sheet. Or if you just want a form-fillable version of the new DnD 2024 character sheet, fans have made that, too.

DnD relies equally on imagination and record keeping, whether you’re tracking hit points or trying to map out a dungeon. Our resident DnD expert Mollie Russell gave particular praise to the record keeping sheets in the new DMG in her DnD 2024 DM’s Guide review.

You don’t have to wait for the DMG to hit the DnD release schedule before you get those tasty trackers, either – WotC made them free to download last month.