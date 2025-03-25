Get 87% off this classic DnD bundle, with 47 books of alt classes and races

Face it, character creation probably takes up half of your total playtime in Dungeons and Dragons. And why shouldn’t it? Crafting the best possible character is a key part of the DnD experience, but it can take up a whole lot of time. Fortunately for you, the D20 Character Guide Bundle can help, and it is 87% off right now.

This bundle of 47 ebooks on sale at Fanatical comes with tons of roleplay advice and new character options to explore. You’ll find expanded guides to existing DnD classes and races, as well as brand new ones like the Pirate or Chaos Mage to spice up your game.

While it should be noted that these books are written with 3rd edition DnD in mind, it only takes a few tweaks to make them 5e compatible.

The Quintessential series of books included in the bundle seamlessly blends new lore with innovative mechanics. It makes them great jumping off points for players who wants a new take on familiar classes or DnD races, with rules like additional DnD feats, and plenty of roleplay advice too.

Normally sold at $200 the amended price in this sale is $15, making it a $185 saving that’s hard to feel sore about.

After my first year of playing DnD, I wanted to expand my horizons as a DnD Paladin main. Unfortunately, nothing in the official Wizards of the Coast sourcebooks could quench my thirst. I also wasn’t much of a “power gamer,” so I struggled with integrating d20 mechanics into my custom classes. Books such as The Quintessential Paladin gave me the info I needed to truly understand how d20 classes are designed.

Another part of the bundle, The Power Classes series, explores new core classes that can be slotted with ease into DnD. If players are starting to tire of the usual offerings, these are some great homebrew classes to consider. My personal favorite is The Alchemist class because frankly, I’m sick of it being treated as a mere Artificer or DnD Wizard subclass. The Alchemist class allows players to create only the strongest potions, that no mere traveler can handle.

It’s not just classes included in this bundle either. There are also Quintessential guides for classic DnD races. Avoid those soul-destroying “boring human main” stereotypes by referring to The Quintessential Human. This book provides you with alternatives to the typical array of human archetypes, with character concepts like the ‘cunning lad’ or disguised noble.

All these books are under Mongoose Publishing, best known for its licenses of the Traveller and Paranoia games. As a company born during the boom era of the d20 system, Mongoose Publishing understands the system’s quirks and mechanics front-to-back.

Here are some other standouts from the D20 Character Guide Bundle:

The Renegade Cleric’s Tome

The Renegade Wizard’s Spellbook

The Quintessential Paladin II

Power Classes: Fool

Power Classes: Explorer

The D20 Character Guide Bundle deal is only available until Tuesday, May 6, 2025. We don’t know when or if the books in this bundle will receive a discount of this size again in the future, so make sure you don’t miss this chance to get them reduced.

