Need an amusing NPC name fast? Want to flesh out the details of a sprawling city? If you're low on ideas (or just time), this Fanatical Bundle can come in clutch. For $14.99, it offers $186.53 worth of D&D and TTRPG books. Each is dedicated to the art of random tables - a necessary tool for any DM that needs to think on the fly.

These sourcebooks come from author and Dicegeeks CEO Matt Davids (who occasionally has some writing help from Erin Davids). Some are dedicated to specific topics - towns, quests, shops, or NPCs - while others offer a more broad pick-and-mix.

Many even tackle a specific genre, meaning that these aren't just useful for D&D games. There are three Cyberpunk books of random tables, plus several dedicated to science fiction. These random tables go Pulp, and they get Post-Apocalyptic. There's even a book of random tables just for pirates.

Davids has also included a book of general GM advice, titled 'The No-Prep Gamemaster: Train Your Brain to Run Tabletop Role-Playing Games'. That title is one heck of a mouthful, but presumably, the book teaches you to prep games in no time at all (or, at least, less time than it takes to say the book title).

Random tables can be a life-saver at your D&D table, but they can also be fairly formulaic to produce - or, if you're an Artificial Intelligence masquerading as a human, imitate. Dicegeeks has been accused of using AI to produce its Book of Random Tables series in the past, but Davids denies using the tech to produce text or art for these titles. Dicegeek's policy on AI says AI search functions and formatting have been used, but the company claims its relationship with robots goes no further than this.

You can find out more about this deal on the Fanatical page. If you'd like to see future D&D deals (or just chat with fans about your favorite DnD classes), be sure to join the Wargamer Discord, too.