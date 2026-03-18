This handy $15 D&D bundle gets you 47 books of random DMing tables, 91% off

The Book of Random Tables series aims to save Dungeons and Dragons DMs thinking time, and a horde of these books are on sale at Fanatical.

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Need an amusing NPC name fast? Want to flesh out the details of a sprawling city? If you're low on ideas (or just time), this Fanatical Bundle can come in clutch. For $14.99, it offers $186.53 worth of D&D and TTRPG books. Each is dedicated to the art of random tables - a necessary tool for any DM that needs to think on the fly.

These sourcebooks come from author and Dicegeeks CEO Matt Davids (who occasionally has some writing help from Erin Davids). Some are dedicated to specific topics - towns, quests, shops, or NPCs - while others offer a more broad pick-and-mix.

Many even tackle a specific genre, meaning that these aren't just useful for D&D games. There are three Cyberpunk books of random tables, plus several dedicated to science fiction. These random tables go Pulp, and they get Post-Apocalyptic. There's even a book of random tables just for pirates.

Davids has also included a book of general GM advice, titled 'The No-Prep Gamemaster: Train Your Brain to Run Tabletop Role-Playing Games'. That title is one heck of a mouthful, but presumably, the book teaches you to prep games in no time at all (or, at least, less time than it takes to say the book title).

Random tables can be a life-saver at your D&D table, but they can also be fairly formulaic to produce - or, if you're an Artificial Intelligence masquerading as a human, imitate. Dicegeeks has been accused of using AI to produce its Book of Random Tables series in the past, but Davids denies using the tech to produce text or art for these titles. Dicegeek's policy on AI says AI search functions and formatting have been used, but the company claims its relationship with robots goes no further than this.

You can find out more about this deal on the Fanatical page. If you'd like to see future D&D deals (or just chat with fans about your favorite DnD classes), be sure to join the Wargamer Discord, too.

Mollie Russell is Wargamer's resident D&D and guides specialist. She has a degree in Creative Writing and English Literature, and you can also find her writing at Pocket Tactics and in various poetry magazines. She's covered some of the biggest and weirdest releases for Wargamer - including the DnD movie, Frosthaven, and Baldur's Gate 3. Mollie is constantly playing Dungeons and Dragons, but she's still on her quest to try every tabletop RPG she can get her hands on. An avid fan of MTG drafts and horror board games, she will take any opportunity to info-dump about why Blood on the Clocktower is the best social deduction game. (She/Her)

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