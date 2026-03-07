Grab 32 D&D 5e books about sandy dunes and scaly monsters for 91% off

One of the core qualities of Dungeons and Dragons is the sheer diversity of its realms. Of course, the classic array of Tolkienian regions exist, all deep woods and misty mountains. But as you remember more of the Forgotten Realms, you see a diverse range of biomes, regions and cities to explore. Once you get into third-party releases, then your options become infinite.

And Kobold Press has some of their best offerings on sale.

The Tales of Sand & Scales 5e D&D Bundle features 32 of the company's best D&D 5e adventures themed around arid adventures. For only $14.99, you can grab over $250 worth of books for your next campaign. If you can't wait for the next book in that DnD release schedule, then these are sure to tide you over. There are plenty of exciting series such as the Tome of Beasts and Demon Cults & Secret Societies here, there's one in particular I want to focus on.

The Southlands Worldbook showcases one of my favorite fantasy settings, the endless dunes. Ancient tombs, spiteful djinn, and cities built on top of rolling sand are immaculate vibes for me. The Southlands books are just as rich in lore as official D&D books, a testament to Kobold Press' dedication to quality. It also helps that the authors are respectful of the cultural influences they use.

I've written at length about how careless older TTRPG material was about cultures outside of Eurocentric fantasy before. It's why I am even more appreciative when creatives do their due diligence in representing different cultures, while still having that sense of fantastical fun. In this case, the Southlands takes from Arabian and African folklore and mythology.

Here are some other notable books from the Tales of Sand & Scales 5e D&D Bundle.

City of Cats

Vault of Magic

Warlock Zine: Dragons

Last Gasp

From The Deck of a Sandship

The Tales of Sand & Scales 5e D&D Bundle sale ends on April 28, 2026.