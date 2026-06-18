Nerdy D&D darling Felicia Day crowdfunds reunion movie for her hit series The Guild

On Thursday, the actor, web-series creator, and renowned D&D nerd Felicia Day announced a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund production of a full-length reunion movie for her hit webseries The Guild. The campaign is billed as being "created by fans and for fans", and promises to bring back the Knights of Good for a new adventure right in time for their 20th anniversary in 2027.

The Kickstarter campaign will raise funds for a feature‑length movie reuniting all the original cast: Felicia Day as Codex, Sandeep Parikh as Zaboo, Jeff Lewis as Vork, Amy Okuda as Tink, Robin Thorsen as Clara, and Vincent Caso as Bladezz. Details of rewards tiers, production timelines, and stretch goals are going to be announced when the campaign goes live on July 20.

You can sign up for reminders about the campaign via its website. You'll also get information about limited‑edition rewards, including a free launch pin when you back a physical reward tier - what goodies might be available, we don't yet know.

The Guild is a fantasy comedy web series that ran from 2007 to 2013, chronicling the real-life and in-game adventures of the Knights of Good, a group of MMORPG characters and the humans who play them. Day self-funded the first three episodes, and the rest of the first season was funded by donations from fans. The Guild ran to 70 episodes (and three music videos) spread over six seasons, which were broadcast on streaming platforms that ranged from YouTube, to Geek & Sundry, to Microsoft's Zune Marketplace.

Reflecting on the original series, Day says "Hollywood didn't really get what we were about", but "we made six seasons because our community proved there was an audience for it". She adds that "with the twentieth anniversary approaching, we get to do it again: prove the studios wrong and have a blast doing it!"

Though The Guild focused on videogame culture, Day has been a very active figure spreading the love of tabletop games online. She launched the web channel Geek & Sundry in 2012, which was the first home of the D&D actual play series Critical Role.