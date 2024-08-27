DnD takes us back to the Forgotten Realms with two new setting books

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the Forgotten Realms Player’s Guide and the Forgotten Realms Campaign Guide, two Dungeons and Dragons books set to release in late 2025. Teasers for the new Dungeon Master’s Guide may have made us think that Wizards was dropping Faerûn for Greyhawk, but these new titles prove the publisher hasn’t forgotten their TTRPG’s primary setting.

Wizards of the Coast says “our return to the Realms is going to be in two books, one tailor-made for Dungeon Masters and the other tailor-made for players”. The Player’s Guide apparently features “lots of great crunchy stuff”, including new DnD subclasses, new spells, new “kinds of spells”, new DnD 2024 feats, and a section on factions you can join. The Harpers, the Wizards of Thay, and many other usual suspects will be there, but Wizards also promises some new options.

Less was said about the Campaign Guide, but Wizards promises “we’re really going to dig into the different parts of the realms”. This DnD book will help Dungeon Masters run games in a variety of genres, with advice on using many of the Realms most well-known DnD settings. Run some urban fantasy in Baldur’s Gate or survival horror in Icewind Dale. Calimshan and the Moonshae Isles will also be part of the guided tour.

Fifth edition rarely stopped to delve deep into a particular setting, so we’re pretty stoked about these additions to the DnD release schedule. We’re less stoked about the Dragon Anthology that was announced in the same livestream, but you can’t win them all. Wizards of the Coast’s 2025 release roster will also feature the new Monster Manual and a brand-new starter set.

For more on recent Dungeons and Dragons books, be sure to check out our 2024 Player’s Handbook review. Or, for content you can use right now, here’s everything you need to know about DnD classes and DnD races.