DnD drops 8 new subclasses in surprise playtest, and one of them is super evil

Out of seemingly nowhere, Dungeons and Dragons has released a new playtest for upcoming subclasses. Three are reworks of older options, five are entirely new, and all are thick with Forgotten Realms flavor. Given that we’re expecting a new player-focused guide to that famous D&D setting in 2025, this makes a lot of sense. What is surprising is just how nasty one of these new subclasses is.

We’re talking about Scion of the Three, a new DnD 2024 Rogue subclass. Typically found in the city of Baldur’s Gate, these Rogues gain their power from the infamous Dead Three. If you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3, you should be familiar with these gods: Bhaal, god of murder, Bane, god of tyranny, and Myrkul, god of death. This is one of those DnD subclasses that gets dark.

Their level-three Bloodthirst ability lets them deal extra damage when they land a Sneak Attack on a Bloodied creature (equal to half their Rogue level). Plus, when they see an enemy drop to zero HP, they can spend a reaction to teleport to a space within 30 feet and make a melee attack.

Interestingly, that second prong on the proverbial trident can only be used a number of times equal to the Rogue’s Intelligence modifier. Unless they’re an Arcane Trickster, this is one of the DnD classes that would have otherwise been able to dump their Int stat safely.

The Rogue’s second level-three feature, Dread Allegiance, sees them pledging fealty to one of the Dead Three, gaining an extra cantrip and resistance to a particular DnD damage type in exchange. Later, at level nine, the subclass gains a new Cunning Strike option that can frighten foes for up to one minute.

Aura of Malevolence lets a Scion of the Three create a 10-foot emanation around them which deals damage equal to their Intelligence modifier. The damage type it deals changes depending on their chosen deity, and it can ignore damage resistances. Lastly, at level 17, Dread Incarnate gives the Rogue advantage on attack rolls against frightened creatures, and any 1 or 2 rolled on a Sneak Attack damage die can be treated as a 3.

Also joining us for playtesting is the College of the Moon Bard, who can weave tales that heal, debuff, or make your bonus actions more efficient. Oh, and they can cast Moonbeam without a spell slot, as a bonus action, and with the added benefit that it heals a target anytime the Moonbeam deals damage.

Additionally, there’s the Oath of the Noble Genies Paladin, whose smites can be modified to add teleportation, extra damage, or battlefield control to the act. Dealing and resisting elemental damage is a big part of their identity.

DnD Rangers get the new Winter Walker subclass, who can both resist and ignore cold damage. Their Hunter’s Mark gives them temporary HP, and they can deal out healing to friends as well as freeze enemies in place with fear or frost.

The new Spellfire Sorcerer is a real jack-of-all-trades in the spellcasting department. They dip their toes into healing, radiant damage, and abjuration spells like Counterspell (which they can use to regain Sorcery Points).

As for returning subclasses, we have the Purple Dragon Knight Fighter, the Knowledge Cleric, and the Bladesinger Wizard. The reworked Cleric has more combat-friendly spell options, telepathy, and a Channel Divinity which lets them cast domain spells without a spell slot. Purple Dragon Knights now get a sweet dragon mount, plus the ability to encourage retreats as well as attacks. Lastly, the Bladesinger can use their Intelligence modifier for attack and damage rolls while Bladesong is active, and they can more easily juggle spells and weapon attacks in the same turn as they level up.

We’ll be going through this playtest with a fine-toothed comb in the coming days, but here’s some D&D guides you can use right now – here are DnD races and DnD 2024 backgrounds explained. Plus, here’s the full playtest so you can check out subclasses for yourself.