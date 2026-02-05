Indie D&D subclass lets your Druid Wild Shape into themselves, but from another universe

The Wildest Shape, a new D&D zine crowdfunding on Backerkit, absolutely lives up to its name. Instead of shapeshifting into beasts, this Druid subclass turns into themself - only from another universe. Want to temporarily transform into a Cleric? What about a version of you that can fly, or breathe underwater? The possibilities seem endless.

On paper, the Circle of the Fractured Path sounds like it could make the Druid the most broken of all DnD classes. With infinite alternate realities to choose from, what can't you do? However, it sounds like designer Steve Conley has put limitations in place to at least try and preserve balance. The number of alternate selves at your disposal depends on your level, so the most powerful are presumably locked behind a few tiers of play.

Still, I have so many questions about how this concept will work. Can players devise their own alternate selves, or are they limited to the dozen or so pre-generated variants that the zine provides? What is the Fractured Talisman this Druid carries, which levels up as your character does? Why is there a duck on the front cover? So many mysteries.

The answers will cost you $5. That's the price of a PDF, while a printed copy is available for $20. $30 gets you a deluxe hardcover, while higher tiers offer a unique mini and access to some of Steve Conley's previous D&D designs, including the Ennie-nominated Intoxomancy.

You can find out more about the contents of the zine (which includes new spells, DnD races, and more) on the Backerkit page. Or, if you'd like to share multiversal Wild Shape ideas, we're all ears in the official Wargamer Discord.