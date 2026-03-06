Get a free book of D&D DM tools for joining our weekly newsletter!

It's not often in this life you get a true win/win situation, but Wargamer's delighted to offer you one, right now! On the one hand, we've got 500 PDF copies of Kobold Press' excellent D&D Dungeon Master's resource, Dungeon Tables, to give away free, first come, first served. On the other, all you've got to do to claim one is sign up for our free weekly newsletter - a direct download of our biggest tabletop games news, guides, reviews, and opinions every Friday. Literally everybody wins.

Here's how to claim your free copy of Dungeon Tables:

Subscribe to Wargamer's Newsletter using the giveaway widget below. Generate your reward key in the widget. Redeem that key on the Fanatical webstore. Download your Dungeon Tables PDF. Stay subscribed to the Wargamer newsletter to get all our best articles straight to your inbox every week!



D&D Dungeon Tables book giveaway





If you're not familiar with Dungeon Tables, it's an incredibly handy little 52-page volume containing 50 pre-written tables for quickly generating whole chunks of your players' next adventure, saving your limited mental RAM for other parts of your DM prep.

Whether you're using them to directly create your adventures, or just as inspiration to 'draft' from, the tables in this book can roll up details for your environments (taverns, towns, and dungeons especially); treasure hoards; combat encounters; NPCs, and more. There's also (of course) a whole range of premade critical hit descriptions and extra effects customized to each of the DnD damage types.

Especially for beginner Dungeon Masters, these ready made 'cheat sheets' are a fantastic addition to your tool kit. Even if most of your material is scratch-made or comes from an official adventure book, you can never account for where your players will go or what they'll do there. So being able to instantly throw together a satisfying NPC encounter or bring a wayside inn to life, on the fly, is a benefit - especially if you can get a whole book of them from us, for free!

It won't save your PCs from rolling mid-ass characters though - you'll need our complete guides to all the DnD races and DnD classes for that.

Speaking of pre-written adventures - this giveaway comes courtesy of Wargamer's partners at gaming bundle emporium Fanatical, to celebrate their biggest ever range of mega-discounted tabletop RPG bundles. No fewer than six of 'em just went live on their site, running for the next two months - including the Kobold Press 'Tales of Sand and Scales' collection linked above, which gets you 32 D&D 5e compatible books for $15 (a 94% discount).

We'll be writing up some of the best of those deals over the next couple of weeks - if you want to make sure you hear about those (and our other top tabletop news and deals) then join 4,000+ fellow RPG, TCG, wargame, and board game nerds in the free Wargamer Discord community!