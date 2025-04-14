Four days left to get $100 of free stuff in this addictive DnD game

When it comes to DnD computer games, there’s nothing that beats Baldur’s Gate 3 – but playing BG3 takes effort, attention, and reading. For a videogame full of beloved Dungeons and Dragons characters, monsters, and vibes that brings the fun (but takes no mental skill checks whatsoever) you want Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. And if you’re quick, you can get it with a mega-pack of $100 worth of in-game extras, completely free from Epic Games.

A simple clicker it may be, but Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms makes it into our prestigious list of the best DnD games by virtue of being free to play, easy to love, and full of light hearted D&D characters and references – a passive game you can leave running while painting miniatures for your next campaign, or catching up on Legends of Vox Machina.

But what’s better than a free game? A free game with a free bundle of extra goodies that’d normally set you back 100 bucks. If you download Idle Champions for free via Epic Games and log in before Thursday, April 17, you’ll automatically get the Astarion’s Champions of Renown Pack – a stack of champion unlocks, exclusive skins, and upgrade chests that’d usually cost hard cash as in game transactions.

Here’s the full list of what you get in the free addon pack:

Unlocks for the following Champions: Artemis (Seat 3), Karlach (Seat 4), Kalix (Seat 5), Astarion (Seat 10), and The Dark Urge (Seat 11)

Artemis (Seat 3), Karlach (Seat 4), Kalix (Seat 5), Astarion (Seat 10), and The Dark Urge (Seat 11) An Exclusive Skin: Tuxedo Kalix

Tuxedo Kalix An Exclusive Familiar: Rumble the Angry Flumph

Rumble the Angry Flumph Artemis Chests: 32 Platinum Artemis Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

32 Platinum Artemis Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards Karlach Chests: 32 Platinum Karlach Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

32 Platinum Karlach Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards Kalix Chests: 32 Platinum Kalix Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

32 Platinum Kalix Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards Astarion Chests: 32 Platinum Astarion Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

32 Platinum Astarion Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards The Dark Urge Chests: 32 Platinum The Dark Urge Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards

32 Platinum The Dark Urge Chests with 2 guaranteed Shiny equipment cards Two Week-Long Buff Potions: 1 Potion of the Gem Hunter and 1 Potion of the Gold Hunter

Honestly, I’ve never been too hot on clicker games, but as an inveterate D&D fan, Idle Champions has always temped me more than most. And, at the very reasonable price of nothing at all, I’m definitely giving it a bash this week!

