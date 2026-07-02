D&D rival Free League slashes prices on its brilliant TTRPGs in major summer sale

D&D rival Free League Publishing kicked off its summer sale on July 1, offering discounts on many of its award-winning TTRPGs. The sale runs until July 16, and some products are as much as 80% off.

Take that last statement with a pinch of salt, however. I only found two physical books on sale for 80% of their usual price. Both are expansions for Coriolis: The Third Horizon - Emissary Lost and Wake of the Icons.

The rest of Free League's catalog might not be so dramatically discounted, but there are still some pretty great deals. Most of the core rulebooks and adventures have discounts of around 40%. Given the caliber of Free League's RPG design, that's still excellent value for money.

Take, for example, Alien RPG Evolved. I gave the updated system a 9/10 review, and it's one of my favorite recent tabletop RPGs. Originally costing $53.96, it's now available on the Free League store for $32.40 - 40% off.

Other unmissable games with a similar discount include Vaesen, Coriolis: The Great Dark, The One Ring, Dragonbane, and Ruins of Symbaroum. Basically, if you haven't tried Free League's esteemed Year Zero engine yet, now is the perfect time.

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