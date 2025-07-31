DnD tries to win back community trust, makes Maps VTT free for all

Dan Ayoub, the new head of the Dungeons and Dragons franchise, is trying his best to make a good first impression. The former exec for Halo's 343 Industries shared his first post to D&DBeyond on July 30, titled 'Welcome Back to the Table: D&D's New Direction'. Among the many community-focused pledges Ayoub makes is an announcement about Maps, D&D's 2D virtual tabletop. As of September 16, it's going to be free for all D&DBeyond users.

Wizards of the Coast first launched the Alpha version of Maps in September 2023. Back then, the virtual tabletop was only available for D&DBeyond's Master Tier subscribers. The D&D publisher has gradually expanded its offerings over time, and we've actually had a pretty good time using it. While the overly ambitious, now-cancelled Project Sigil VTT floundered, Maps has remained quietly consistent, offering a stripped-back 2D virtual tabletop.

Maps will become free for all registered D&DBeyond users on September 16. This coincides with the next product launch on this year's DnD release schedule, the starter set Heroes of the Borderlands.

"The core experience will be made available to everyone: If you own a map, module, or adventure on D&D Beyond, you can use it on Maps and invite your friends to play", Ayoub says. "Our Master Tier subscription will unlock more customizability for DMs who need it. You'll be able to upload homebrew maps, custom tokens, and access exciting tools built just for you."

This is just one of many fan-friendly promises that Ayoub's D&DBeyond post makes. He also pledges that the game's free SRD will be updated on a rolling basis, and he announces "a new initiative that will bring community voices directly into the room".

"Our goal is to create a rotating advisory group made up of creators, publishers, educators, and fans who can help us shape future tools, policies, and content in a real, ongoing way", he explains. This initiative also includes a creator spotlight program to highlight the work of third-party D&D creators.

"We're still finalizing the structure and process, but our intention is clear: this isn't a one-time survey or a PR move. It's about building lasting collaboration with the people who make D&D what it is."

Throughout the post, Ayoub makes it clear that he's painfully aware of how much consumer trust Wizards of the Coast has lost in recent years. "We've stumbled before", he writes. "We've learned from it. And now, we're committed to clearer communication, more transparency, and consistent support—for players, creators, and publishers."

From the OGL scandal to numerous layoffs, the executives in charge of D&D have gotten a lot of heat from the tabletop RPG community. Even Ayoub's promotion to head of D&D was met with some skepticism. Now, it seems Ayoub wants to mend Wizards of the Coast's - and Hasbro's - tarnished reputation. "We're here to earn your trust, not ask for it", he says.

