You can grab DnD’s new 2024 basic rules for free - here’s how

Wizards of the Coast has released a new set of basic rules for Dungeons and Dragons, based on the updates made in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. Like the 2014 Basic Rules, these are freely available on the D&D Beyond website. The 2024 Free Rules went live on September 3 – the same day that the full Player’s Handbook was made available to D&D Beyond’s Master Tier subscribers.

The Free Rules includes just four DnD classes, so you’ll need a complete copy of the book if you want to play anything other than a Cleric, Fighter, Rogue, or Wizard. Each class also only offers one DnD subclass.

Similarly, there are only four DnD races and DnD 2024 backgrounds available. The species on show here are the Dwarf, Elf, Halfling, and Human, and your background options include the Acolyte, Criminal, Sage, and Soldier.

12 DnD 2024 feats also made the cut, with four origin feats, three epic boons, and four fighting styles among the bunch. The only general feat available here is the standard ability score improvement.

The Free Rules also includes a complete section explaining how to play Dungeons and Dragons, with all the basic concepts covered. Weapons and DnD weapon mastery rules are explained, and a serious chunk of the spell list has been reproduced. There are also some rules for DnD tools, level ups, and creature stat blocks.

If you’re keen to try the new D&D rules but aren’t ready to part with your cash, the D&D 2024 Free Rules give you the bare minimum you need to start playing. Wizards of the Coast has also released a new DnD character sheet for the 2024 rules. Like the Free Rules, these are available at no cost on D&D Beyond.

Still not sure whether to buy the new DnD books? Our 2024 Player’s Handbook review can help you decide. Plus, for more Dungeons and Dragons updates, be sure to follow Wargamer on Google News.