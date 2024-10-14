Dungeons and Dragons: Grab Wizards’ new Vecna rules free as a halloween treat

If you want a super-spooky nemesis for your Dungeons and Dragons campaign, look no further than Vecna, a former arch-lich and now god of death. Wizards of the Coast has released the ‘Vecna dossier’ for free on DnD Beyond this Halloween, with the rules needed to run this epic-tier threat as a true Big Bad Evil Guy for any campaign.

The Vecna Dossier has a brief rundown on this villain’s lore, plus rules for an incarnation of Vecna in his form as an arch-lich. He’s a challenge rating 26 DnD monster with immunity to just about every condition, a teleport bonus action that both damages enemies and allows him to regain health, the ability to counter multiple spells per round, Legendary Resistances, and a suite of offensive abilities that include unleashing a 120’ cone of howling damned spirits.

The Dossier also includes four legendary DnD artifacts that are tied into Vecna’s myth: the Book of Vile Darkness into which Vecna scribed his every evil thought and scrap of lore; the Hand and Eye of Vecna, two artefacts that were all that remained of the Arch-Lich’s first body when he was slain by his lieutenant Kas; and the Sword of Kas itself.

These are all incredibly powerful and incredibly evil cursed artefacts. The Book of Vile Darkness will only grant its considerable power to one who pursues evil deeds, and will disappear if they do not. If you ever draw the Sword of Kas, it must be slaked in blood, and will force your hand if you don’t satisfy it. The Hand will attempt to turn your actions to evil, while using the powers of the Eye risks Vecna himself explosively reincarnating via your body.

The Dossier is free to claim on DnD Beyond right now, via this link.

Vecna made an appearance in May this year when the campaign book ‘Vecna: Eve of Ruin’ hit the DnD release schedule. Check out our Vecna: Eve of Ruin review for our verdict on this reality-spanning, Avengers Endgame style epic level campaign.

If your DM is going to be running you through a campaign against Vecna, our guides to the DnD classes, DnD races and DnD backgrounds have the information you need to triumph in the ultimate clash of good and evil. Or knowing DnD players, the ultimate clash between wacky goof-offs and evil.