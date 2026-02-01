How to build Frieren in D&D 5e 2024

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End always vibed like a long-running Dungeons and Dragons campaign. There's a melancholy to remembering just how wild those first few adventures used to be. Returning years later, players appreciate just how important those stories were to who they are today. Naturally, these nostalgic veterans can casually one-shot the same threats they used to struggle against. With Season 2 airing, mayhaps you'd be interested in bringing Frieren herself to the tabletop.

The Basics

Species: High Elf

Skills: Arcana (Expertise), Investigation

Background: Legendary Mage (Custom)

Ability Scores: Intelligence +2, Constitution +1

Tool Proficiency: Calligrapher's supplies

Origin Feat: Alert

Class: Order of Scribes Wizard 20

Starting Stats

Strength - 8

Dexterity - 14

Constitution - 15

Intelligence - 17

Wisdom - 12

Charisma - 8

No build suits Frieren better than a High Elf Order of Scribes Wizard. Passion for magic fuels Frieren, almost as much as her loyalty to her friends. It doesn't matter how small the magic is, if she can learn it, she will write it down and use it. Though just as "squishy" as any wizard, Frieren's vast arsenal of spells ensures her arcane dominance.

Abilities such as Manifest Mind, Master Scriviner, and One with the Word also represent Frieren's total mastery of pure arcane magic. The spellbook is her life, and her life has more knowledge than most mortals can learn in a lifetime. These abilities tend towards utility and defense, which fits Frieren to a tee.

Still, simple spells are Frieren's primary form of combat. Magic Missile and Shield, once you reach level 18, should absolutely have Spell Mastery and Signature status. Frieren thrives in making simple combat spells devastatingly effective, but she's more than willing to get creative with powerful opponents.

Recommended Feats

Origin - Alert

Level 4 - Spell Sniper (Intelligence +1)

Level 8 - War Caster (Constitution +1)

Level 12 - ASI (Intelligence +2)

Level 16 - ASI (Constitution +2)

Level 19 (Epic Boon) - Spell Recall (Intelligence +1)

Alert is a no-brainer, as Frieren rarely ever gets surprised (unless it's a Mimic). Her high Intelligence means she will always have the jump on opponents. Spell Sniper early on also establishes Frieren's ranged style of magic, avoiding any direct hits from warrior-types. War Caster represents her surprising toughness in keeping powerful magic active.

In keeping with Frieren's blunt approach to power, maxing out Intelligence and getting Constitution high is key. At Level 19, Spell Recall allows you to cast a spell between 1st and 4th level for free, if you roll its slot level on a 1d4. This means a 25% chance for a free spell, and makes Frieren even more of a mana monster.

Roleplay Advice

Overall, Frieren is a hyper-competent Wizard with a spell for every occasion, but with a penchant for powerful "simple" spells. You should have a twinkle in your eye for magic that your party will learn to fear. If you have the opportunity to show off some wacky spell you learned on your travels, you absolutely should. Her expertise in Arcana (alongside One with the Word) means she has in-depth knowledge of any strange magical anomalies you encounter.

However, she becomes deadly serious in combat. Though Frieren is kind and compassionate, she's absolutely ruthless against her enemies. Her hatred of full-blooded demons and other planar monsters should be readily apparent. As for Tieflings, she'd likely have reservations but learn they aren't like the demons of her world. It's up to you how much you want to play up Frieren's infamous hatred of demons.