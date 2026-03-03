D&D FINALLY announces its 2026 releases, and we're going back to Ravenloft

IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING, EVERYBODY STAY CALM! Dungeons and Dragons reveals that it is, in fact, releasing new books this year.

Dungeons and Dragons book, Ravenloft, The Horrors Within
Dungeons and Dragons 
After three months of radio silence, Wizards of the Coast has finally announced some D&D books for 2026. Three new books were revealed at GAMA Expo on March 3. The first takes us back to everyone's favorite horror plane, Ravenloft, in June. After that, we're getting two expansions in an "Arcana Unleashed" series, which focus on all things spellcast-y. The new DnD release schedule promises another product to be announced in winter, too.

Four books seems a little light, considering that Wizards of the Coast dropped double that amount in 2025. Perhaps this is the fallout of releasing an entire new edition in 2024 (now called 5.5e, as of today). Or maybe the team's output has been hampered slightly by the departure of its most senior staff last year. Either way, D&D fans will have to be happy with the morsel we've got.

Dungeons and Dragons release roadmap

And, to be honest, I'm pretty happy. Curse of Strahd, the well-loved adventure that's about to turn 10 years old, is a personal favorite of mine, so I welcome any excuse to head back to Ravenloft. Those horror subclasses that D&D playtested last year looked pretty interesting, too.

My money is on the final reveal of the year being a return to the Dark Sun setting. I don't know for sure, but recent playtest subclasses have felt distinctly Dark-Sun-flavored, so it feels like a safe bet. Only time will tell.

