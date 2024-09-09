Game Jam challenges you to make a sequel to DnD’s starter sets

A tabletop RPG design jam run by online store DriveThruRPG challenges creators to make a beginner adventure that picks up where a game’s starter set leaves off. Whether it’s Dungeons and Dragons or another title supported by the platform “the goal is to help game masters continue where the first adventure ended and thus keep the fun rolling.”

If you know Lost Mines of Phandelver (from the original 2014 DnD starter set) like the back of your hand, and reckon you know just what should happen next, The Next Adventure design jam could be a good writing exercise to stretch your creative muscles.

It’s also likely to be a great boon for players and new DMs. If you have (or want to) run Dragons of Stormwreck Isle or another of the starter adventures, but aren’t sure how to turn it from a one off adventure to the beginning of your DnD campaign, there’s about to be a load of resources available to help you out.

The same goes for the other tabletop RPGs and publishers involved in the jam, which includes Call of Cthulhu, World of Darkness, Coyote & Crow, and plenty more. According to the Medium article announcing the jam, Paizo has to confirm whether Pathfinder Infinite submissions will be included.

The design jam runs until September 30, 2024 and the collected entries will go up on October 8. Since the nature of the competition requires you to use official names and settings, not everything will be published through DriveThruRPG – it depends what the community content guidelines of your chosen game allows.

For instance, if you use a published DnD setting, your work will have to go up on DMsGuild, while content related to Free League’s games will appear on the Free League Workshop.

