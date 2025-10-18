DnD 5e just got a lot harder with these hardcore homebrew dungeons

Dungeons and Dragons supports plenty of third-party sourcebooks and settings, and most focus on cool lore or sprawling campaign adventures. Not so for Esper the Bard's Gauntlet Runner setting for Mythic Doom. This is not a setting for slow-paced exploration or deep character introspection. This is a gritty fight for survival, as players must brave dungeons that will most likely end with tossed character sheets.

Gauntlet Runner is the perfect setting for veteran players that think base 5e has lost its luster. Best to shine up that 5e sheen with the blood of your enemies, preferably without mixing in yours. The book emphasizes hardcore in every facet, from brand new DnD classes to savagely unfair monsters.

What I find most exciting are the competitive gauntlets. While still a beloved niche, the heyday of retro DnD had plenty of these hardcore tournaments. It was a different vibe from the more communal style popular today, since players often competed against each other. The shounen fan in my soul loves a good tournament arc, especially when it gets vicious.

To spice up these challenge runs, a plethora of new subclasses, feats, spells and dungeon denizens also debut here. Each of the deadly dungeons also feature their own boss monsters, with tricks that will topple even the most savvy of players. There's also a secret ninth boss that players must discover for themselves.

As of this writing, Gauntlet Runner has already achieved its goal, with plenty of days to spare. You can back Gauntlet Runner on the official Kickstarter page and enjoy exclusive backer rewards. If you're still unsure about the setting, the developers provided a free sampler of all the core books and maps.

